Get Those Letters Off To Santa

Editor:

Ho ho ho Rim Country.

Even though this is a very busy time for Santa, he really enjoys receiving your letters. Santa is working hard in his workshop, but every evening he tries to respond to all the letters that he receives.

So be sure to write those letters and please include your name and address so that Santa can get a letter off to you as soon as possible.

The Payson Post Office is one of Santa’s special helpers and will deliver those letters up to the North Pole right away.

Merry Christmas to all.

Steve Christensen

Payson Post Office