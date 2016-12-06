Gila County’S Health Detective

Craig Humphrey likens his job to being a “health detective.” As Gila County’s communicable disease specialist, Humphrey tracks and investigates all instances of communicable disease in Gila County.

“Gila County’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness staff helps prepare us for the worst as we hope for the best,” says District Two Supervisor Mike Pastor.

According to the Mayo Clinic, communicable diseases are “disorders caused by organisms—such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.” This includes anything from salmonella to chicken pox to anthrax. Humphrey investigates them all. “Fortunately Gila County is only 53,000 or so people,” he says with a smile. He explains that in larger counties, by necessity, investigators like him are more siloed — they work on only one specific type of disease. He likes that he gets to do everything, and he has the knowledge to back it up.

The state health department requires that places like schools, health care providers, and other agencies report cases of communicable disease. Different diseases have different mandated time periods during which they have to be reported. These windows of time vary based on the severity of the disease. Meningitis, for example, must be reported within 24 hours. Tetanus, on the other hand, needs to be reported within five days.

When a doctor’s office in Gila County reports a case of salmonella, for example, Humphrey gets assigned to look into it. He works from a standard set of questions that are dictated by whatever illness that he is investigating. He admits that the conversations he has to have with members of the public can sometimes be awkward.

“As gross as it sounds, I’m calling to talk to you about your kid’s diarrhea,” he says half-jokingly. His priority is always helping folks figure out how they got sick in order to prevent them from getting sick again or spreading illness to others.

“I start putting together a pattern,” says Humphrey. “I’m looking for a common source that leads to dissemination.”

When it comes to outbreaks, Humphrey explains that there is no uniform number of cases overall that constitutes an outbreak. What qualifies as an outbreak is very disease specific. According to Humphrey, one way to think of an outbreak is to ask, “Is the number of cases in excess of what you expect to see?”

Most months, he will see just a couple of salmonella cases, if any. If he had five a week, he would quickly call that an outbreak.

For something like measles, he says he’d likely deem one instance an outbreak.

Before completing his master’s degree in public health, Humphrey had a career as a pharmacy technician. As a pharmacy tech, he liked being able to talk with people and he appreciates that about his current position as well. Behind the pharmacy counter, Humphrey says that he often saw folks in dire health situations. He also watched an aunt struggle with diabetes-related health complications. These experiences made him passionate about taking a proactive role in public health and supporting prevention whenever possible.

Although it may not seem like it on the surface, his role as communicable disease specialist is as much about education and prevention as it is about pinpointing the source of disease.

“Once the investigation is complete, the most important thing is education,” says Humphrey.

He explains that he can’t tell people what to do, but he can make recommendations. He loves being able to talk with people, making sure they have the right information, and that they know what to do with it. “I’m happy when people stay healthy,” says Humphrey.

Outside of the context of communicable disease investigation, Humphrey really enjoys when members of the public come to him with questions. For example, in recent months, he says that he has received numerous phone calls from folks with questions about Zika.

“That’s what I want!” says Humphrey. “It’s always about education.”

Humphrey is proud of the collaboration that happens around communicable disease investigation and prevention from the state level, down to the counties. “Especially in rural Arizona, we need that collaboration,” he says.