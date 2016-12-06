Grapplers Split On Home Mat

Payson wrestling coach Bryan Burke saw plenty of reasons for optimism in the Longhorns’ 42-30 loss to Division 4 power St. Johns at Wilson Dome on Wednesday.

The Longhorns battled the Redskins until the end. The match was tied 24-24 before the visitors won three of the final four weights.

Payson (2-2) split two matches on the day, winning nine of the 12 weights it sent a wrestler onto the mat in — six pins, three forfeits — to roll over Chinle 54-18 in its first battle. St. Johns beat Chinle in the first match in the three-team event at Wilson Dome.

Dylan Keeney (132), Brendan Macnab (138), Chance Elmer (152) and Daniel Cluff (170) all went 2-0 for Payson. Keeney and Elmer both had two pins. Macnab and Cluff also scored 12 points. Macnab posted a pin and won by forfeit and Cluff won twice by forfeit.

The Redskins won eight of the 13 contests, scoring six points in six of

those triumphs — five pins, one forfeit. Payson produced two pins and won its other three by forfeit.

Keeney and Elmer both produced first-period pins, while Macnab, Cluff and Ulises Vazquez (220) didn’t get a chance to wrestle.

Rio Raykovitz rallied in the third period to come-from-behind and post a 9-7 decision over Chris Johnson at 160.

“Chris made a poor decision at the end that cost him the match, but he’s going to learn from that,” Burke said. “Now’s the time to make mistakes because we’ve got a lot of time to fix them.”

Another big win for St. Johns came at 145, where Brooks Randall battled defending Division 4 138-pound state champion Dawson Avila. Randall avoided a pin like many of Avila’s opponents, losing by a 10-6 decision.

“Brooks wrestled one of the toughest kids in the state and wrestled him hard to the end,” Burke said.

The Redskins led 36-30 when Jonathan Holder closed it out with a pin at 285.

Payson 54, Chinle 18

106 — double forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Francisco Marquez (P) forfeit; 126 — Alan Cerna (P) d. Ty Guy 2:57; 132 — Dylan Keeney (P) d. Vernon Chee :18; 138 — Brendan Macnab (P) d. Ryan Chee :53; 145 — Brooks Randall (P) d. Jacob Smith :23; 152 — Chance Elmer (P) d. Juan Curley 2:42; 160 — Chris Johnson (P) d. Jacob Benally 3:20; 170 — Daniel Cluff (P) forfeit; 182 — Emerson Carr (P) forfeit; 195 — Isiah Towne (C) d. Hunter Harold :36; 220 — Nathan Wagner (C) d. Ulises Vazquez 2:42; 285 — Tyler Esquivel (C) d. Seth Allison :51.

St. Johns 42, Payson 30

106 — Daniel Jimenez (SJ) forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Tanner Crosby (SJ) d. Marquez 1:44; 126 — Kaiden Smith (SJ) d. Cerna :54; 132 — Keeney (P) d. Trevor Harris 1:27; 138 — Macnab (P) forfeit; 145 — Dawson Avila (SJ) d. Randall 10-6; 152 — Elmer (P) d. Chase Jarvis 1:59; 160 — Rio Raykovitz (SJ) d. Johnson 8-7; 170 — Cluff (P) forfeit; 182 — T.J. Heap (SJ) d. Carr 1:14; 195 — Diego Hernandez (SJ) d. Harold 1:26; 220 — Vazquez (P) forfeit; 285 — Jonathan Holden (SJ) d. Allison 1:41.