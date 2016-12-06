Grapplers Split On Home Mat

Chris Johnson tries to turn Chinle’s Jacob Benally onto his back during action at Wilson Dome on Nov. 30. Johnson wound up getting the pin. The junior is part of a strong group of middleweights that are expected to lead the Longhorns this season.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

Chris Johnson tries to turn Chinle’s Jacob Benally onto his back during action at Wilson Dome on Nov. 30. Johnson wound up getting the pin. The junior is part of a strong group of middleweights that are expected to lead the Longhorns this season.

By Keith Morris

As of Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Advertisement

Payson wrestling coach Bryan Burke saw plenty of reasons for optimism in the Longhorns’ 42-30 loss to Division 4 power St. Johns at Wilson Dome on Wednesday.

The Longhorns battled the Redskins until the end. The match was tied 24-24 before the visitors won three of the final four weights.

Payson (2-2) split two matches on the day, winning nine of the 12 weights it sent a wrestler onto the mat in — six pins, three forfeits — to roll over Chinle 54-18 in its first battle. St. Johns beat Chinle in the first match in the three-team event at Wilson Dome.

Dylan Keeney (132), Brendan Macnab (138), Chance Elmer (152) and Daniel Cluff (170) all went 2-0 for Payson. Keeney and Elmer both had two pins. Macnab and Cluff also scored 12 points. Macnab posted a pin and won by forfeit and Cluff won twice by forfeit.

The Redskins won eight of the 13 contests, scoring six points in six of

those triumphs — five pins, one forfeit. Payson produced two pins and won its other three by forfeit.

Keeney and Elmer both produced first-period pins, while Macnab, Cluff and Ulises Vazquez (220) didn’t get a chance to wrestle.

Rio Raykovitz rallied in the third period to come-from-behind and post a 9-7 decision over Chris Johnson at 160.

“Chris made a poor decision at the end that cost him the match, but he’s going to learn from that,” Burke said. “Now’s the time to make mistakes because we’ve got a lot of time to fix them.”

Another big win for St. Johns came at 145, where Brooks Randall battled defending Division 4 138-pound state champion Dawson Avila. Randall avoided a pin like many of Avila’s opponents, losing by a 10-6 decision.

“Brooks wrestled one of the toughest kids in the state and wrestled him hard to the end,” Burke said.

The Redskins led 36-30 when Jonathan Holder closed it out with a pin at 285.

Payson 54, Chinle 18

106 — double forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Francisco Marquez (P) forfeit; 126 — Alan Cerna (P) d. Ty Guy 2:57; 132 — Dylan Keeney (P) d. Vernon Chee :18; 138 — Brendan Macnab (P) d. Ryan Chee :53; 145 — Brooks Randall (P) d. Jacob Smith :23; 152 — Chance Elmer (P) d. Juan Curley 2:42; 160 — Chris Johnson (P) d. Jacob Benally 3:20; 170 — Daniel Cluff (P) forfeit; 182 — Emerson Carr (P) forfeit; 195 — Isiah Towne (C) d. Hunter Harold :36; 220 — Nathan Wagner (C) d. Ulises Vazquez 2:42; 285 — Tyler Esquivel (C) d. Seth Allison :51.

St. Johns 42, Payson 30

106 — Daniel Jimenez (SJ) forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Tanner Crosby (SJ) d. Marquez 1:44; 126 — Kaiden Smith (SJ) d. Cerna :54; 132 — Keeney (P) d. Trevor Harris 1:27; 138 — Macnab (P) forfeit; 145 — Dawson Avila (SJ) d. Randall 10-6; 152 — Elmer (P) d. Chase Jarvis 1:59; 160 — Rio Raykovitz (SJ) d. Johnson 8-7; 170 — Cluff (P) forfeit; 182 — T.J. Heap (SJ) d. Carr 1:14; 195 — Diego Hernandez (SJ) d. Harold 1:26; 220 — Vazquez (P) forfeit; 285 — Jonathan Holden (SJ) d. Allison 1:41.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos