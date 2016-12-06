Horns Eager To Pin Down Strong Season

Turning a high school wrestling program around takes time.

And first-year Payson coach Bryan Burke believes the Longhorns are heading in the right direction.

“I’m very optimistic about our future,” Burke said.

A strong nucleus of seasoned wrestlers complemented by a group of green but dedicated student-athletes and a great coaching staff fuels his optimism.

Seven wrestlers lead the way. That group includes seniors Dylan Keeney, Brendan Macnab, Brooks Randall and Daniel Cluff; juniors Chris Johnson and Chance Elmer; and sophomore Alan Cerna. Elmer grew up in Payson but his family moved to Florida a few years ago. They’ve now moved back.

The bulk of the Longhorns’ points this season will come from those guys occupying seven weights from 126 pounds all the way up to 170.

Most if not all expect to drop down a weight class once the two-pound allowance takes effect after Christmas.

“We have one of the tougher middle lineups in the state,” Burke said. “That’s kind of the heart of our team. That’s where our intensity in the (wrestling room); where our leadership comes from; where our momentum in duals comes from.

“When they come out and do their thing, it’s fun; it’s a good atmosphere.”

Of course, those seven make up only half the 14-weight starting lineup. Young or inexperienced wrestlers fill the other weights.

“We have a lot of green guys — one- or two-year kind of guys,” Burke said. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen in the lineup who’re really doing some nice productive things for us.”

The group of inexperienced wrestlers includes some hard-working upperclassmen.

Among them is first-year senior Emerson Carr.

“I love that kid,” Burke said. “I had him in football and he’s translated the exact same attitude from football. He does everything you ask him to. If you ask him to run through a wall he’s going to do it 100 percent until he gets knocked out or he eventually runs through it. He has no idea what he’s going to do, but he does it full speed.”

Also new to the team are juniors like Wyatt Taylor and Seth Allison.

“We’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys that are going to learn some fundamental things and really go along way because of their work ethic and attitude,” the coach said.

The Longhorns have been forfeiting in the first two weights in the early going this season, but that’s expected to change. The two-point allowance should mean they’ll have a 113-pounder in freshman Francisco Marquez, who’s been wrestling at 120.

And Burke said another talented ninth-grader, Rayden Roszko, may return from an injury soon and step in at 106.

The coach said both he and the kids have benefited from a strong staff featuring veteran coaches Rocky Beery, Porter Wilbanks and Don Heizer, as well as newcomer Chris Taylor.

“I think I have the best staff in the state,” Burke said. “I couldn’t be in a better position coming in as a first-year coach. I’m surrounded by enough great role models; great men and great coaches who are going to help us get this program moving forward.”

One of the highlights of the season is the tournament Payson hosts on Jan. 20-21. Called the Payson Invitational the past several years, it will once again be known as the Tim Van Horn Memorial in honor of one of the program’s biggest boosters.