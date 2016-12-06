Horton Creek A Self-Sustaining Fishery And Rim Treasure

During the Thanksgiving holiday I teamed up with Jake Swartwood, the head football coach for the Payson Longhorns, and made a quick trip to Horton Creek.

After another successful season and their third successive trip to the state playoffs, it was time for the coach to take a break and enjoy his favorite pastime, fly-fishing. Much to our surprise, the trail parking lot was empty which meant solitude on the creek.

We chose to walk an hour before we decided to wet a line in the small creek and try to outsmart a wild trout that was born and grew to maturity in the natural habitat.

These wild trout are survivors and have grown to maturity by being very wary of any unnatural occurrence. Any motion or even a shadow on the water causes them to quickly seek cover of a boulder or undercut stream bank. Even the movement of a rock, which causes vibrations in the water, would quickly cause these wild trout to vanish.

Needless to say, it was a challenge that we were enthusiastically up for with lightweight fly rods and an assortment of dry flies.

These wild German browns had been in the spawning cycle for six weeks and to our amazement, we still saw numerous pairs of trout on the gravel bottom of the creek. We were delighted to see that the creek was healthy and the future of trout fishing looked good with hopefully a successful spawn in progress.

Horton Creek is definitely a success story where anglers, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and the Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA) worked cooperatively to improve the trout waters that future generations of anglers can enjoy.

This small stream is now catch and release only with a single barbless hook on a fly or lure being allowed. Most fishermen were not aware of the new rule, even though it was in the regulations.

Then, a group of sportsmen stepped forward spearheaded by Jake Swartwood who provided attractive signage at critical spots along the creek in addition to the labor needed for installation. The MSA provided the funding for these signs as well as the signs for the headwaters of the East Verde River that is also designated catch and release.

If you do decide to make a trip to any of our local streams under the Rim, dress appropriately by layering your clothes because it is wintertime conditions. The southern sun seldom penetrates many of these canyons, which makes the air temperatures cold all day along the creek.

My outermost layer is a down vest which is lightweight being extremely comfortable and warm. On colder days, I wear a stocking hat because so much body heat is lost through the head.

It was necessary to approach some fishing spots by wading in the water in a crouched position to avoid detection by these wild trout. Obviously, we were wet most of the time up to our knees, which might be uncomfortable for a while, but all is soon forgotten when fighting a wild trout on a fly rod.

A lightweight hiking shoe with good traction is essential to avoid slipping on wet rocks lined with algae or the creek bottom. Neoprene waders are just too cumbersome in maneuvering through the overhanging brush and boulders in these hard to reach fishing waters.

The hike back to the truck after a short day on the water always warms up the body, even with wet feet. The warm heater provided by a vehicle is always welcome on the trip home with the last cup of coffee from the thermos.

Winter condition trout fishing offers a unique opportunity to catch fish with none of the summer crowds. Enjoy the vastness of the Arizona outdoors, God’s creation.