Managed Fires, New Building Codes Save Lives, Water – & Forest

Let it burn, baby, burn.

That might make a great new Forest Service motto, according to the latest research on managing wildfires.

Of course, that means towns like Payson, Star Valley, Show Low, Pinetop and other forested cities and counties would have to adopt building codes that will allow people to live with fire instead of making a futile effort to continue a century-long Forest Service effort to stamp out wildfires, according to other recent studies.

Start with a 40-year experiment in letting fires burn on a 40,000-acre patch of Yosemite National Park in California. Shifting to a more natural wildfire pattern since 1973 has not only dramatically reduced big, forest-destroying fires, it has boosted forest health, increased stream flow and groundwater levels, improved resistance to drought — and cut firefighting costs, according to a study by researchers from University of California, Berkeley published in the scientific, peer-reviewed journal Ecosystems.

The results dovetail with another research paper on “Learning to Co-exist with Wildfire” by an international team of scientists led by UC Berkeley researchers and published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

That study concluded an overhaul of building codes, vegetation rules and emergency procedures can make it possible for people in forested communities to live with fire — the same way that building codes have made it far safer for people to live with natural hazards like earthquakes.

Payson, Star Valley and Gila County have long refused to follow the lead of cities like Flagstaff and Prescott in adopting either aggressive Firewise vegetation-clearing efforts in developed areas, or Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) building codes intended to make structures more resistant to embers from wildfires.

The Forest Service currently spends more than $2 billion annually fighting forest fires, but losses continue to escalate thanks to a century of fire suppression compounded by record-breaking drought. Ironically, the cost of fighting fires has increasingly stripped away money for things like thinning projects, forest restoration and managed fires.

The groundbreaking study of the 40,000-acre area in Yosemite National Park demonstrated the enormous potential value of the approach to wildfires the U.S. Forest Service has adopted in Northern Arizona in the past several years. For 110 years, the Forest Service concentrated on putting out most fires within 24 hours — which caused an enormous buildup in fuels in a forest adapted to low-intensity fires every five to 10 years. However, the Forest Service now generally lets fires burn as much as possible in the spring and fall, especially in moist, cool conditions.

The Yosemite study underscored the value of that approach, even without mechanical thinning or deliberately set prescribed fires.

Decades of letting natural fires burn resulted in a much more diverse and healthy forested landscape in a forested area of California similar to the fire-adapted forests of Northern Arizona.

The researchers spent three years comparing conditions in the section of forest with managed wildfire to similar, nearby portions when fire crews continued to suppress many fires.

The study found increased streamflow, decreased flooding, increased soil moisture, increased drought resistance, smaller fires and an increase in plant vigor and forest health. Many of the benefits came from large patches where fires removed most of the trees. These patches often turned into meadows or bogs, which retained more water and provided diverse wildlife habitat.

The strategy could yield even more benefits in coming decades given the predictions of steadily rising average temperatures due to the heat-trapping effects of human-caused pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane. The normally drought-tolerant ponderosa pine forests of Northern Arizona have suffered massive tree die-offs in drought conditions in the last decade, partly because they’ve become tree thickets due to a century of fire suppression.

The patchy managed fires in the 40,000-acre experimental plot in Yosemite have created large, 5-100-acre patches where most of the trees burned — leaving behind meadows and wetlands. These open areas serve as natural firebreaks, limiting the size of future fires. The open areas from past fires generally affect about a quarter of the total forested area. Although forest cover has decreased by roughly 20 percent, wetlands vegetation has increased by 200 percent.

The researchers called it a “triple win, win, win” for water, forest structure and fire risk.

The researchers relied on field work, satellite photos, a 400-year record of rainfall and wildfire, a network of sensors and more than 3,000 soil moisture samples throughout the study area. They found that the fire-created clearings allowed more snow to reach the ground, more snow to remain longer in the spring, a delay in the peak runoff period and a dramatic decline in tree mortality.

The second set of studies on building codes offered the perfect complement to the managed fire study. That study shows how cities like Payson and Show Low can survive if the Forest Service seeks to return fire to its natural role in the ecosystem.

However, city and county governments have in the past 40 years approved a host of subdivisions in the midst of this increasingly overgrown, tinderbox forest. Most of those subdivisions lack even the most rudimentary protections from the rain of glowing embers a big fire can throw out a mile beyond the active fire line.

The international research team concluded forested communities must adapt to fire risk with adequate building codes in the same way that cities have adopted building codes to cope with earthquakes and floods.

The authors of the study that examined wildfire prone areas on three continents concluded government firefighting and land use policies have actually encouraged development in hazardous landscape — effectively amplifying rather than reducing losses over time.

Most forested communities in Northern Arizona have taken only halting steps toward implementing any of those recommendations, despite the dramatic increase in catastrophic, forest-destroying crown fires in recent decades — or tragedies like the deaths of 19 Prescott firefighters battling the Yarnell fire several years ago.

This week, wildfires in Tennessee near the Smoky Mountains killed 10 people and consumed more than 700 structures scattered across thousands of acres.

Report Recommendations