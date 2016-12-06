Mini Flips Out

Police found a Mini Cooper Countryman lying flat on its roof in the center of a quiet residential street Thursday, Dec. 1. The female driver had gotten herself out of the white vehicle, which had flipped on North Alpine Heights Road, just east of Farview Drive at 11:30 a.m. It is unknown why the woman lost control, but she appeared uninjured.
