Payson's Example

So, here’s the hard truth.

Our future depends on the willingness of visionaries to put in the hard, grinding, often unrewarding labor it takes to make a community work.

If you need proof, look no further than the 20-year struggle by a succession of Payson leaders to win rights to water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir — then build a $50 million pipeline to get the water to us.

Payson Water District Manager Buzz Walker probably did more than any single individual to make it happen, but a succession of town councils played a critical role. Payson Mayor Kenny Evans’ vital role in winning final federal approvals and developing the funding mechanism ranks as the most important achievement of his time as mayor.

The studies of what looks like a desperate water shortage only underscore the contributions those visionaries and community protectors have made. Lake Mead has shrunk to record lows, with water rationing in the offing in a year or two. That rationing could have a big impact on Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and other cities.

The problem will surely get worse before it gets better. One study after another suggests the steady increase in heat-trapping, greenhouse gas pollutants in the atmosphere will result in longer, deep droughts in the West. In studies detailed in today’s Roundup, researchers have shown that even modest increases in average temperatures have already played a key role in limiting the snowpack and runoff on which the region depends.

That may spell hard times throughout the West — although Payson may reap gains as a result of its farsighted water planning. Already, conservation efforts have stabilized water table levels. When the pipeline gushes into town, Payson will not only have enough water for all its future growth plans — we’ll have enough to restore water tables to historic levels.

Tragically, such vision appears tragically lacking at the national level. Congress seems uninterested in the kinds of bold infrastructure projects that made it possible to settle the West at all. And President-elect Trump says he’ll withdraw from the international climate treaties, which could stave of the disaster most climate scientists see coming.

They should take a field trip to Payson — and see how it’s done.

And that’s the cold, hard truth.