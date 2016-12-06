Poverty Drops, Still High In Gila County

The percentage of people living in poverty and the share of the population without medical insurance continues to fall — although it remains far above the national average in Gila County.

Arizona also remains worse off than the national average on both counts, despite steady improvements since the depths of the recession.

However, the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest the long, but sluggish recovery from the 2007-09 recession has picked up speed.

The national poverty rate dropped from 15.5 percent to 14.7 percent in 2015, according to the just-released figures. In Arizona, the rate fell from 18.2 percent to 17.4 percent.

The Gila County poverty rate stood at 24 percent, far worse than the national average, according to Census Bureau figures. Payson’s poverty rate stood at 13.3 percent, a little better than the national average.

Still, nationally the number of people living in poverty dropped by a whopping 8 percent in a single year — to about 43 million.

The results generally mirror the unemployment statistics. Gila County’s unemployment rate has improved steadily since peaking at about 15 percent at the bottom of the recession. It has now dropped to 7 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, Arizona’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.2 percent and the U.S. rate to 4.9 percent. The national rate peaked at about 10 percent and Arizona at 11 percent in 2010.

Overall, the most recent figures show that incomes grew at one of the strongest rates since the recession, with larger percentage gains finally coming for lower and middle-income families. In the early years of the recovery, most of the gains went to the upper 20 percent of households.

The median household income rose 5.2 percent to $56,500 nationally, the first increase in the median income since the recession. The “median” represents the midpoint — with half of families earning more and half earning less.

Gila County also made gains — but remained well below the national average, like most of the other primarily rural areas in the county. Gila County’s median household income stood at $40,000, with a per capita income of $20,857. That’s nearly 30 percent below the national average.

Payson’s median household income rose to $42,987 — about 5 percent above the Gila County median and about $13,500 below the national average.

Payson’s per-capita income stands at $23,784, compared to a state per-capita average of $25,537 and a national per-capita average of $28,555. That means the average income per person in Payson is nearly $5,000 or 17 percent below the national average.

The recent voter-approved increase in Arizona’s minimum wage could result in further declines in poverty in 2017. The Census Bureau figures showed stronger declines in poverty in the states that have already approved minimum wage increases.

The number of people without health insurance has also continued to improve.

Nationally, the share of the population without health insurance fell from 10.4 percent to 9.1 percent in 2015. An additional 4 million people gained insurance in 2015 — reducing the ranks of the uninsured to 29 million. Nationally, 91 percent of Americans had insurance in 2015 compared to 89 percent the previous year — an all-time record.

However, Gila County continues to suffer compared to the national average. Some 17.6 percent of residents younger than 65 years old lacked health insurance in 2015. That compares to a state average of 12.8 percent and a national average of 9.1 percent.

In Payson, a stunning 21 percent of residents younger than 65 lacked health insurance in 2015 — more than double the national average.

In 2009, a study by Harvard researchers suggested that not having health insurance significantly increases the risk of a premature death. At that time, 46 million Americans lacked health insurance. The researchers estimated this resulted in 45,000 preventable, premature deaths annually. The researchers concluded uninsured, working-age Americans had a 40 percent higher risk of death than people with insurance. Some previous studies had put the risk at a lower, 25 percent.

The researchers tried to correct for other factors like demographics, income, education, obesity, drinking and smoking. Most of the averted deaths came from things like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions largely controlled by medicine and preventive care.

The most recent Census Bureau figures suggest the number of uninsured Americans has dropped by a third — saving perhaps 15,000 lives every year.

The latest Census Bureau figures suggests working-age Payson residents may be suffering more than twice the rate preventable deaths as the national average.

The Payson figures on insurance and income came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s website showing results by community.

It’s unclear whether those figures include the latest state and national improvements when it comes to both income and health care coverage.