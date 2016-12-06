A Reason For Thanks

Editor:

As we give thanks at this special time of the year, we wish to thank everyone who participated and attended the Veterans Day program at the PHS Auditorium on Veterans Day.

The event on Veterans Day is the final event of the patriotic year and brings together all American patriots for the right reasons. The coordination among all involved provides for a fitting and meaningful service. The partnership between the Payson Patriotic Events Committee and the PHS Longhorn Theatre Company has proven to be an excellent venue for the Veterans Day Tribute for both the participants and those attending.

Working with the PHS staff, students and technicians has provided all with a valuable learning experience and insights into the protocol for observing such a special day.

On behalf of all involved in presenting our Veterans Day program we wish to thank everyone who attended — both presenters and attendees — for they all came for the right reasons. We look forward to another patriotic year and encourage everyone to take a small slice of time to attend our patriotic community events and honor the legacy that was handed down to all of us.

Bill Sahno, Col., USMC (Ret)

Payson Patriotic Events Committee