Special Olympic Athletes Show Off Their Medals

Special Olympic athletes participating in Bocce, Unified and Regular Swim teams show off their medals as they wait to march in the October Fall Games Torch Parade at Skyline High School track field in east Mesa on Oct. 16.
Advertisement
Tuesday December 6, 2016
Advertisement
Special Olympic athletes participating in Bocce, Unified and Regular Swim teams show off their medals as they wait to march in the October Fall Games Torch Parade at Skyline High School track field in east Mesa on Oct. 16.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID