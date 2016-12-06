Special Olympic Athletes Show Off Their Medals

Special Olympic athletes participating in Bocce, Unified and Regular Swim teams show off their medals as they wait to march in the October Fall Games Torch Parade at Skyline High School track field in east Mesa on Oct. 16.

Special Olympic athletes participating in Bocce, Unified and Regular Swim teams show off their medals as they wait to march in the October Fall Games Torch Parade at Skyline High School track field in east Mesa on Oct. 16.

As of Monday, December 5, 2016

Advertisement

Special Olympic athletes participating in Bocce, Unified and Regular Swim teams show off their medals as they wait to march in the October Fall Games Torch Parade at Skyline High School track field in east Mesa on Oct. 16.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos