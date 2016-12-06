St. Vincent De Paul Volunteers Say Thanks

Editor:

With gratitude to all Rim Country residents, Bashas’ Channel 12 News, the Payson Roundup, KPIH-98.9 Catholic Radio and Sgt. Newman of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and his Explorer Scouts for their hands-on distribution, we thank you. A special word of appreciation to Mike Farrell and his crew at KMOG Radio for carrying live updates throughout the day — Turkey Tuesday, Nov. 22 — in front of Bashas’. This community’s continued devotion to St. Vincent de Paul is what makes Turkey Tuesday a great success.

We were able to provide 300 turkey dinners to families that may have gone without a Thanksgiving dinner. Without the compassion and generosity of our Rim Country community, we at St. Vincent de Paul could not carry out the work that our Lord calls us to do.

Again, our deepest thanks.

Vincentians of the Society of

St. Vincent de Paul, Payson