Storytellers Draw A Crowd In Pine

A quirky band of storytellers on Saturday, Nov. 19 delighted a crowd in the Pine Community Center during the fundraising Tellabration event produced by Don Doyle and sponsored by the Senior Citizen Affairs Foundation (SCAF).

Senior Center Chef George prepared the appetizers for the meet-and-greet session and the sit-down dinner for 60 preceding the gathering of five renowned storytellers.

The presenters included “Buckshot Dot” Johnson, who sang her three stories, with Trouble in Paradise (Chuck and Barbra Casey) providing the music.

The two-hour program cost just $5 for the show and $20 for the meal and the show.

Volunteers decorated the Community Center cultural hall, planting a veritable forest as a backdrop to the stage. Don Lusty and volunteers set up the seating area.

Chef George also does the daily meals for the Senior Dining Room and Meals on Wheels at the Community Center in Pine.

The event will raise money for graduation activities for the Pine Strawberry School eighth-grade class.

“We also would like to thank the numerous sponsors and the many volunteers who gave of their time and energy,” said Doris Frerich, one of the organizers. “This is a result of a thought that became a plan. That plan was nurtured by many and turned into a very successful event.”

Senior Citizen Affairs Foundation