Subversive Programs Help Fight Food Insecurity

There’s a couple of subversive food programs in Payson — and they’re not food banks.

Their aim?

Fill bellies and S – T – R – E – T – C – H the food dollar.

How?

By loading people up with fresh food.

With many people unsure where their next meal will come from, getting the most out of grocery dollars means the difference between full tummies and hunger.

In Payson, many have to choose between paying the electric bill or putting food on the table. To make matters worse, food banks can barely keep enough wares on the shelves.

For $25 a month, these two programs put fresh fruits and veggies, meat, eggs, bread and other grocery items onto the pantry shelves of many in the Rim Country — truly subversive.

So what are these programs?

The first is Market on the Move.

MOM has the goals of:

• Keeping 30 million pounds of food out of the Nogales landfill.

• Distributing $45 million worth of fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

• Feeding 25 million meals to 600,000 families.

• Helping 1.8 million children avoid hunger.

How does MOM work?

The third Wednesday of every month, MOM comes to Payson with a truck full of food that otherwise would have ended up in the trash. The food’s perfectly good — just blemished in some way that makes it less likely to sell quickly in the market. Then, with the help of Payson Community Garden volunteers and LDS missionaries, the food gets distributed.

For $15, participants receive 60 pounds of fresh fruits, veggies, bread and eggs.

That ends up providing people with a couple of grocery bags full, plus a box flat of food.

The next MOM distribution will fall on Dec. 21 at the Gila Community College between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The first distribution on Nov. 16 successfully loaded up 126 families with potatoes, bananas, zucchini and summer squash, bread and eggs.

Roger Kreimeyer said everything went wonderfully, especially with all the volunteer help.

“It went great! We anticipated we would have 125 families and we processed 126 families. Some families split an order, so the number of families could go higher. We had about 15 volunteers to load the tables and take heavy boxes to cars,” he said.

Kreimeyer said a couple of cases remained and were delivered to the Presbyterian Food Bank.

“The MOM people said Payson was the best distributors in northern Arizona even though this was the first delivery. And they would bring a bigger truck next time,” he said.

Besides MOM, the Church of the Nazarene quietly loads up people with a grocery cart full of food the fourth Saturday of every month. In December, the distribution will fall on Christmas Eve, the 24th.

The church calls their program the Nothing Wasted Food Program.

Participants purchase a $10 ticket the Friday before the distribution at the church office at 200 E. Tyler Parkway (across from The Home Depot).

Then between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, participants come to claim a shopping cart full of food.

“The cart normally will contain: meat, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, yogurt, chips and various other grocery items,” says the church’s website. “There is no income limit, but the tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, with one ticket per household and no refunds will be offered for unused tickets. Food will be distributed per ticket number.”

For more information, please call the church office at 928-474-5890

Or check out the website at:

http://www.paysonchurchofthenazarene.com/home/community-outreach/food-distribution/

The reason these programs are subversive? The food comes from stores that would normally throw it out because of the best buy date or that it’s not perfect enough to go out on the floor.

Consumers have shown they have a particular pickiness when it comes to the way fruits and veggies look on the shelf.

Millions of pounds of perfectly fine food gets thrown out every week because of picky consumers.

As I’ve written before, this food waste contributes to excess carbon in the atmosphere as it decomposes.

Plus, it’s estimated that more than a third of Arizona children and almost 20 percent of adults don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The U.S. produces enough food to waste millions of pounds. MOM and the Nothing Wasted Food Program simply aim to turn that waste into meals. A subversive plan that helps our Rim Country neighbors.