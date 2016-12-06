Superintendent Finally Gets A Clue

Welcome to the fight, superintendent.

We were pleased — albeit bemused — to learn that Arizona Superintendent of Education Diane Douglas has finally decided that a shameful lack of funding remains the biggest problem facing our schools.

You may remember that she campaigned for the office on a platform limited to a call for Arizona to pull out of the national standards commonly referred to as Common Core — but transformed into AzMERIT here.

Douglas won the Republican nomination by appealing to the suspicion of anything that smacks of federal meddling with K-12 schools among a core of Republican voters. She then spent two years getting into assorted strange tangles with other Republicans, including the governor and the state board of education. But never mind all that. After a conscientiously conducted “listening tour” of the state, she’s decided the Arizona must provide more funding for its schools.

Well. Duh.

Arizona remains 50th (maybe 48th) in per-student funding — something like 40 percent behind the national average. The Legislature made the deepest cuts in education in the nation during the recession and hasn’t come near replacing the money hacked out of the budget — except for when it comes to funding vouchers for private schools.

Granted, lawmakers got behind Proposition 123 to settle a lawsuit from school districts after the Legislature ignored a voter-approved ballot measure requiring the state to at least keep up with inflation. But even that compromise restored only 70 percent of the illegally withheld money — most of it from the schools’ own state land trust savings account.

Meanwhile, the AzMERIT test has indeed revealed that Arizona students lag well behind the national standards, the state has made a few minor tweaks and the feds have loosened up on an unhealthy obsession with standardized tests. Please note: Although the state spends much less than average on each child, we get much more than other states from the feds. Go figure.

Meanwhile, we can mark down Superintendent Douglas’ conversion as a case of better late than never. Parents and students can use any help they can get in coping with child neglect by the Legislature.

Of course, we wish she’d spoken up before the last election — with the lawmakers who voted for all the cuts facing the voters.

But she said nothing and voters mostly re-elected the school-whackers.

But who knows, maybe once those worthies get done eliminating the corporate and personal income tax, they’ll dig into the seat cushions for some spare change for education.

Wouldn’t that be nice?