Tragic Case Of Abuse, But A Common Problem

A Payson man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday, Nov. 28 for shaking an infant after he grew frustrated by the child’s crying.

The 12-week-old child survived after Aaron Lewis Batey, 24, shook him. However, last year alone six infants died in Gila County due to various causes, including abuse.

In the state, child fatalities due to maltreatment increased from 75 in 2014 to 87 in 2015 and accounted for 11 percent of all child deaths in Arizona, according to a report the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program released Nov. 15, 2016.

One tragically common cause of

infant death is violent shaking, which can break bones or cause a fatal swelling of the brain in infants, whose neck muscles are weak and heads disproportionately large.

Researchers agree that the No. 1 trigger for shaken baby syndrome is frustration with a baby crying.

In April 2014, Batey was watching his girlfriend’s 12-week-old baby while she was at work, according to a pre-sentence report.

When the mother called home on her break, Batey said something appeared to be wrong with the baby as it had gone limp, but was still breathing.

When police questioned him, Batey said when the baby had started crying, he went into the bedroom and lifted the child up “forcefully.”

“He also advised while he and (mother’s name

redacted) were arguing on the phone, he picked up (child’s name redacted) and shook him three times where his head went back and forth. (Child’s name redacted) then went limp and his eyes rolled back in his head,” according to a Payson Police Department report.

Judge Gary Scales sentenced Batey to four years in prison and three years of probation.

Before sentencing, Batey told a probation officer that he had not shaken the baby, but picked it up too quickly and without the proper head support, calling it a “sheer accident.”

The child Batey abused was taken to the hospital where staff found multiple brain bleeds, strangulation bruising on its neck, a hand mark on its back and facial bruising.

The child reportedly recovered.

Batey bonded out of jail and with a new girlfriend has a 2-month-old child.

He asked the court in a written statement for leniency, saying he wants to marry his girlfriend and get back to his family quickly.

“In lieu of taking the case to trial, Mr. Batey opted to go forward with the plea agreement,” probation wrote. “He has started his own family and does not want to miss any more time with his son.”

Experts say people who shake an infant usually don’t mean to hurt them, but rather seek to interrupt what seems like endless crying, according to the St. Clair County Child Abuse/Neglect Council website.

The National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome has coined the phrase the “Period of PURPLE Crying” when babies tend to cry a lot. The period begins at about two weeks of age and continues for three to four months.

During this time, babies often resist soothing and bouts of inconsolable crying can go on for hours. This leads many parents to think there is something wrong with the child, but often the child is not in pain.

Experts say babies pass through this perfectly normal period when they’re 3 to 5 months old.

Some techniques can soothe most children during this difficult phase, including picking them up to comfort them, carrying them in a sling, taking the child for a car ride, giving the baby a bath, playing music, feeding, vacuuming and giving the infant a pacifier.

Above all, avoid letting the frustration build up dangerously.

“Remember, it is not your fault or your baby’s fault,” according to the Purple Crying website.

If you get frustrated, put the child down in a safe place and walk away to cool down. Check on the child when you calm down.

Report suspected abuse or neglect to the Department of Child Safety at 888-SOS-CHILD (888-767-2445).

For more information on the Period of PURPLE Crying, visit purplecrying.info.

Child abuse deaths in Gila County