Volunteers Ready To Help Neglected, Abused Children

David Morrison, took his oath to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate on Nov. 17.

Morrison a calm, gentle man, recently retired from working for the City of Tempe as a heavy equipment operator and moved to Rim Country to escape the heat.

But he felt he needed to do more than just sit on the porch and drink coffee. So when he read about CASA in the Payson Roundup, he felt it was the right volunteer effort for him.

“I thought I could make a difference,” he said. “I was the primary caregiver, because of my wife’s job. There is no greater voyage in life than raising children.”

CASA volunteers often serve as the only consistent adult in a foster child’s life, explained Judge Timothy Wright after swearing in Morrison.

Wright said a child often moves from placement to placement, but the CASA volunteer always shows up for court appearances, knowing the child’s background and history when no one else remembers. This serves as an invaluable benefit to the court, helping the judge understand how to help the child.

Dan McKeen, the Northern Gila County CASA coordinator, said he tells prospective volunteers to expect to volunteer anywhere from 10 to 20 hours per week.

“As time goes on, they have to do less research on a case,” said McKeen to explain why the hours vary.

McKeen said training to become a CASA takes 30 hours. More importantly, the volunteer goes through an extensive background check.

“They are working with children,” said McKeen.

Morrison said he appreciated the training McKeen gave him, but looks forward to working with a mentor, as well.

“I’ll be assigned a mentor here in Payson,” said Morrison. “I’ll be able to bounce off questions.”

McKeen said the CASA program is funded partially by unclaimed lottery money and a grant from the Victims of Crime Act.

In Gila County, the program supports McKeen and fellow coordinator Emily Leverance in Globe along with Patti Dremlen as part-time administrative assistant. All three attended Morrison’s swearing in.

Wright said a CASA volunteer not only provides consistency in a child’s life, they offer a different perspective and information others cannot.

Wright praised Morrison for volunteering as a CASA.

“Let me express my thanks,” he said, “It’s early for people to retire and we all lose (if they don’t).”

Once the ceremony finished, Wright asked if he wanted to stay and watch a family court hearing.

Of course, he said yes. Morrison’s on the job training had started in earnest.

If interested in volunteering for CASA:

In Payson: 928-474-7145

In Globe: 928-402-4427

Volunteer applications are on the website: CASAGilaCounty.org.