West Faces Water Shortage, But Places Like Payson May Enjoy A Vital Advantage

Payson got its water just in time.

That’s one selfish conclusion Payson boosters could draw from a series of dismaying studies on the water supply in the Colorado River, which provides water for roughly 50 million people and 4 million acres of farmland.

With Lake Mead already at record-low levels, a series of studies suggest a warming trend, a population boom and a groundwater crisis could usher in a vast western water shortage in coming decades.

That’s probably bad news for Arizona, California and Nevada.

But it could turn out to be perversely good news for places with an assured water supply like Payson with its right to 3,000 acre-feet of water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir and Show Low sitting in the rainfall-blessed White Mountains.

Payson is currently building a $50 million pipeline that will more than double its water supply, providing enough water to support a build-out population of 40,000 or more. Starting in about 2018, Payson will start drawing 3,000 acre-feet annually from the 11,000 acre-foot reservoir, adding to the 1,800 to 2,400 acre-feet it can draw from groundwater without lowering well levels.

With places like Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa and other cities potentially losing water from the Colorado River, economic prospects could brighten for places with water to grow.

But setting aside the happy water economics of Payson and Show Low, water prospects look grim for anyone relying on the Colorado River — which drains into seven states and sustains Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Tucson and a host of places in between.

So here’s a summary of some the most recent research on the snowpack and runoff feeding into the Colorado River.

Heat shrinks snowpack

Despite a succession of wet storms last winter, the West had record-low snowpacks. What the heck happened?

Too warm, according to a study by researchers from Oregon State University published in Geophysical Research Letters, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The study found that 80 percent of the snow measurement sites in California, Oregon, Washington, western Nevada and western Idaho had record-low snowpack levels, mostly because of high average temperatures in the spring. The warm springs and early runoff will become much more common given the projected rise in average temperatures due to heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere, the researchers concluded.

Most of California remains in a severe drought that started in 2011, which ranks as the most severe drought there in 500 years. But even areas like Oregon with nearly normal moisture had record-low snowpacks as a result of temperatures some 6.5 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average during the winter. Overall, the snowpack in California and Oregon was 91 percent below normal.

The results dovetailed with various computer climate models used to predict the likely effects of the projected rise in temperatures due to greenhouse gases.

The scientists noted that a huge patch of warm water off the coast of Oregon dubbed “the blob” may have also played a role. Scientists still don’t know why the area of warm water formed and has persisted for the past two years.

Warm spring reduces flow

Above average springtime temperatures likely account for a sharp decline in runoff into the Colorado River, concluded researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Arizona publishing in Geophysical Research Letters, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The researchers came to the surprising conclusion that high temperatures may affect runoff into the river more than rainfall or snowfall. The high temperatures apparently reduce snowpack, increase water use by plants and the soil while increasing evaporation — all resulting in less water flowing into the river.

The team studies runoff, stream flow, rainfall and temperature records for the years from 1906 to 2012 in seven western states. They found that temperatures in the March-July period had the biggest influence on how much water flowed past stream gauges at Lee’s Ferry on the Colorado River. About 90 percent of the water in the Colorado comes from runoff from the states above Lee’s Ferry.

The study included six drought periods. The researchers discovered that cool, dry years actually produced more runoff than wet, hot years in many cases. A warm spring results in the rapid melting of the snowpack, which means less water makes it to the river than when the snowpack lingers through a cool spring.

Groundwater feeds river

Groundwater accounts for half of the water that flows down the Colorado River rather than directly from snow and rain.

The findings could spell big trouble for development plans in the drought-plagued West, with projections suggesting the population of the Colorado River Basin will increase from 50 million now to 73 million by 2030.

The researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey published their findings in Water Resources Research, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. They based their conclusions on stream flow and water chemistry measurements at 146 sites in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona.

After feeding the data into a computer model, they concluded 56 percent of the average annual flow seeps into the river and its tributaries from groundwater sources, rather than from runoff. At the higher elevations runoff accounts for a higher percentage of the flow, but as the elevation drops the contributions of groundwater increase. The model suggests any attempt to make up for the dwindling flows in the Colorado River by pumping groundwater may only make the shortfall worse.

Drought shrinks groundwater

About 75 percent of the water that has disappeared from the Colorado River Basin since the onset of the drought in 2004 came straight out of the groundwater, according to a startling satellite study by researchers from the University of California, Irvine and NASA published in the journal Geophysical Research and Letters.

The surprising conclusion came from a mind-boggling satellite that could measure gravity so accurately it could detect the change in gravity that resulted from the disappearance of the water from not only lakes and reservoirs, but from underground supplies.

All told, the basin lost 53 million acre-feet of water from December of 2004 to November of 2013. That amounts to a cube of water 16 miles square. That period came in the midst of a 14-year drought that amounts to the driest 14-year period in at least 100 years.

About 41 million acre-feet of that missing water came straight out of the underground water supply, the researchers concluded. The researchers called the results “shocking” and said the already rapid decline in groundwater supplies will make it much harder to compensate for the big drop in the reservoirs along the river — with Lake Mead hitting an all-time low. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has already warned that states like Nevada and Arizona may soon face water rationing.