Four Home Fires Reported Saturday

It was a busy weekend for Payson firefighters who respond to four reports of fires.

All of the fires occurred on Saturday with the first call coming in at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 3.

Fire had spread through a mobile home in the 300 block of West Bonita Street when firefighters arrived and was threatening to spread to mobile homes on either side of the residence. Firefighters knocked the flames down and saved the nearby trailers, with only the trailer to the right sustaining minor damages, said a Payson Fire battalion chief.

The homeowners evacuated themselves and were not injured.

At 9:30 a.m., a fire started in a chimney in a home in the 400 block of South Manzanita. The homeowner saw heavy smoke pouring from the chimney. Firefighters got the fire under control, containing it to the wood stove.

The fire did not spread to the rest of the home.

Later, there was a report of a fire in an oven in the 200 block of East Aero. Firefighters also got that fire out before it could spread to the rest of the home.

And finally, there was a house fire just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Juniper Street. The fire spread through the attic and there were flames coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived. The roof and part of the home were damaged, but firefighters managed to save most of the homeowner’s personal effects.

The Red Cross provided assistance to the residents.

No one was injured in any of these calls.

Payson Fire reminded residents to check that their smoke detectors are working and if they are using their fireplace or wood stove for the first time this year, to clean it out or have it inspected.

During the summer, squirrels and birds can make nests in chimneys and when it gets cold and homeowners light a fire, these nests catch fire.