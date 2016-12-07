Help Free Human Rights Prisoners

Ever imagined a letter could free a human rights prisoner?

Payson Amnesty International member Bob Horne said letters written have made a difference.

“In about one-third of the cases, positive results have been derived from these massive letter writing campaigns,” said Horne.

In 2015, Amnesty International generated 3.7 million letters on behalf of people around the world, whose rights have been stripped.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, the local chapter of AI will hold its annual Write for Rights event. People locally call it the Write-A-Thon.

Horne said that the Rim Country writers have consistently surprised Amnesty International, USA.

“... Our little Rim Country community has stunned Amnesty International USA by repeatedly outperforming — proportionality — the majority of areas in the United States,” said Horne. “This is a profound achievement and reflects positively on our citizenry.”

How it works: the Payson Amnesty International group will have 11 cases from which to choose.

“The case studies will provide detailed background for each letter writing opportunity,” said Horne.

Paper and pens will be provided. If a person suffers from ‘writers block,’ sample letters are available to help loosen the thoughts.

A donation jar to help with mailing costs will be available — and drinks and snacks to provide the energy to write.

Last year, letters helped:

• The government of Burkina Faso commit to ending the forced marriages of young women and girls (500,000 letters).

• The release of Phyoe Phyoe Aung from a Myanmar jail for helping to organize protests against the government (400,000 letters).

• Freed Fred Bauma and Yves Madawambala, who had been imprisoned for 17 months for promoting democracy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“I am happy to finally be free after more than 17 months of imprisonment,” said Bauma. “I thank Amnesty International and all those who fought in one way or another for my release.”

Horne said writing a letter is a concrete way to help “your fellow man.”

He said it just takes 10 minutes.