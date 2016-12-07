Many Payson Elementary Students Aced Tough, New Azmerit Test

The Payson Unified School District board honored 51 third- through fifth-grade students for performing above expectations on the AzMERIT test at its Nov. 14 meeting.

“I am pleased to welcome you as we take time to recognize students who scored highly performing in grades three through five,” said Brenda Case, director of academic achievement.

The students excelled in either English, math or a combination of both subjects. Not all the students honored were present at the meeting.

“The students we honor tonight have demonstrated a strong work ethic and are motivated to learn, focused on academic achievement, self-sufficient learners, and have a strong support system at home that encourages them to succeed,” said Case.

“Individually and collectively, these students are our future and the graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.”

Not only did the students receive a certificate, their names will reside on a plaque in the boardroom, said Case.

Highly proficient English & math:

Austin Axlund (3rd grade)

Enrique Gonzales (3)

Caitlyn Hall (3)

Jeyten Johnson (3)

Izak Cotney (4th grade)

Elias Lyman (4)

Emmalea McMinimy (4)

Thomas Jakubek (4)

Robert McAnerny (4)

Angelina Jakubek (4)

Christine Stone (4)

Angelica MacFarlane (4)

Will Andersen (4)

Kiara Reed (4)

Braden Tenney (5th grade)

Shaylee Heron (5)

Maddie Ashby (5)

Highly proficient English:

Jesson Haught (3rd grade)

William Hawley (3)

Camilla Porter (3)

Lizbeth Reyes (3)

Layla Salerno (4th grade)

Madison Piazza (4)

Megan McEntire (4)

Aiden Meredith (4)

Samantha Lehman (5th grade)

Niles Oberg (5)

Dazie Haught (5)

Rhiannon Boal (5)

Kendra Hershberger (5)

William Hubbard (5)

Liberty Eavenson (5)

Highly proficient math:

Nicklas Andersen (3rd grade)

Lauren Crutcher (3)

Zachary Pearson (3)

Sedona Thompson (3)

Clara Whaley (3)

Evan Paul (4th grade)

Joselin Mendoza (4)

Ryleigh Beery (4)

Micah Hazelo (4)

John Goldman (5th grade)

Levi Garrels (5)

Bree Hall (5)

Wyatt Ashton (5)

Jason Andersen (5)

Christopher Wheeler (5)

Magdalene Whaley (5)

Adam Diquattro (5)

Peyton Pedalino (5)