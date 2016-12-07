Strange Twist In Marijuana Case

Two brothers formerly on the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Posse were sentenced last month on drug charges.

A judge sentenced Troy Sessions, 54, to one year of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia-methamphetamine and Wayne Sessions, 53, to 18 months for possession of drug paraphernalia.

In September 2015, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office received information from a concerned citizen that two Posse members were using marijuana.

When officers searched Troy’s room, they found several items of drug paraphernalia, meth, marijuana and weapons, according to a pre-sentence report.

Wayne admitted he has smoked

marijuana recently and there was a grinder and pipes in his room. He also had several weapons.

Wayne told a probation officer that although he qualified for a medical marijuana card, he didn’t get a card because he wanted to serve on the Posse. Therefore, he decided to use marijuana illegally.

After he was arrested, Wayne obtained a medical marijuana card.

In a letter to the court, Wayne said he was sorry.

“I was a very active member of the Gila County Posse for three years,” he wrote. “I have put in hundreds of hours volunteering. I feel it was an honor to serve the people of Gila County.”

The Gila County Attorney’s Office recommended that Judge Tim Wright sentence Wayne to three years of probation. Wright sentenced him to 18

months. This is his first felony conviction.