Supervisor Martin Wins County Post

Gila County Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin will serve as president of the County Supervisors Association (CSA) for the next year.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Supervisor Martin said. “I am looking forward to representing my fellow supervisors in this vital organization and look forward to working on behalf of counties throughout the state as the (Arizona) Legislature begins its new session in January.”

Outgoing CSA President Mandy Metzger declared, “I have had the honor of knowing and working with Supervisor Martin for more than 20 years. She is a dedicated public servant whose experience and commitment to local government make her an exceptional representative of Arizona counties.”

Supervisor Martin will lead CSA’s 2017 Executive Committee, helping to develop plans and engage state and federal policymakers. She will serve alongside CSA President-elect and Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith, First Vice President and Yuma County Supervisor Russell McCloud, Second Vice President and Santa Cruz County Supervisor Rudy Molera, Third Vice President and Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, and Immediate Past President and Coconino County Supervisor Mandy Metzger.

CSA is a non-partisan research and advocacy organization representing the 61 county supervisors leading Arizona’s 15 counties.

For more than 30 years, CSA has helped county leaders to address issues facing local constituents. and develop a proactive state and federal policy agenda.