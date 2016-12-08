Don’T Miss Rubber Duckie Race For Charity This Weekend

We don’t have a salmon run in Payson nor southern Arizona’s sandhill crane migration, but for one day, we will have the largest duck race across the state.

That’s right, head to Green Valley Park on Saturday, Dec. 10 to watch the inaugural Rubber Ducky race.

Town officials will release up to 2,500 rubber ducks into the lake, with the Payson Fire Department giving the little yellow toys a boost by spraying them across the lake in a race for fastest duck. The duck that has trained the best, which is to say the one blown across the line first, wins its owner a prize.

To get in on the action, stop by the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce on the corner of Beeline and West Main and adopt a duck or two. It costs $10 to adopt one duck, $25 for three and $40 for five duckies.

The first three ducks across the finish line will win their owners a cash prize. Each duck will have a number on it to identify it.

There is even the chance to win a million.

Before the race, a duck number will be chosen at random from each group of 1,500 adopted ducks. If the number on the bottom of the duck finishing 40th matches one of the pre-selected duck numbers, the adopter of that duck wins $1 million.

The eighth of a mile duck race will begin at 2 p.m. at Green Valley Park.

All kidding aside, the race has rules. No interfering with already-launched ducks and no use of “duck enhancers” allowed.

Money raised through the event will go to several local nonprofit groups.

Jamiee Hilgendorf, manager of the visitor center, said they would create a lane using foam pool noodles so the ducks don’t roam waywardly across the lake. They asked the fire department to keep the ducks moving with a flood of water. Other towns without help from the fire department found the rubber ducks oddly unambitious as they floated about.

Such duck races have proven popular to raise funds for nonprofit groups. Hilgendorf and Chris Bertone, chamber membership manager, said they thought a duck race in Payson would be a fun way to promote the town and raise money for local causes.

Also at the event, Native Air 7 will fly Santa and Mrs. Claus in from the North Pole to get a start on children’s Christmas list wishes.