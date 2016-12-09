Burris Deserves 3a East Coach Of Year Award

She’s 25 and in just her second season as Payson High’s head volleyball coach.

But Desirae Burris was the best coach in the 3A East this season.

Even the most wide-eyed, purple-blood-in-their-veins optimist couldn’t have foreseen the transformation Payson’s volleyball team made this season.

A program that had struggled to compete with the elite teams the past several years featured a sophomore-dominated roster.

But the young squad surprised everyone by sweeping perennial state power Snowflake in both meetings and going 8-2 to win the 3A East championship.

The Longhorns went on to advance to the 3A state quarter­finals.

Six Longhorns received some form of recognition on the All-3A East team, including three making the first team.

Curiously, coaches failed to select a coach of the year as they usually do.

I’m not sure what the reason was for this. I suppose it was an oversight.

So I’m here to help. It’s an easy fix.

One of the coaches should call the other five and take a poll and simply add the coach receiving the most votes to the team listed at azpreps365.com alongside Player of the Year Erin Willis of Snowflake.

It’s usually a formality for other coaches in the region to vote the coach of the region champion coach of the year.

Check.

Occasionally, they’ll honor a coach who leads their team to a surprising performance even if the team finishes second.

Check.

This upstart team had no business winning the region. Sure, the Longhorns had plenty of talent — but hardly any varsity experience. Without a doubt, Burris helped every player realize her potential.

Her players think of her as a big sister. She cracks jokes to break the tension and welcomes their input when planning strategy during timeouts in tight matches.

She praised her assistant coaches Kamae Carnes, Kyleah Sayer and Amber Mathews.

“I could not have managed half of what we did this season without the work of my assistants,” Burris said.

She also deflects praise onto her players.

“I think this year’s success was based on the athletes that I got to work with,” she said. “As a young coach, I have so much to learn.”

And in the meantime, the league’s going to learn just how good her Longhorns can get.