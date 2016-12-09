Charities Play Santa Claus For Families

The Mazatzal Casino ballroom buzzed with energy, happy children’s voices, cheers and lots of laughs on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event?

The third annual Non-Profits Coming Together Christmas Extravaganza put on by 15 different non-profit organizations to entertain the kids, while families pick up boxes full of presents for the children to open on Christmas.

Cindy (not her real name) a graduate of the Time Out Shelter and her two children, Chris and Addison (not their real names) took a break from playing the corn hole, roulette, bean bag tosses and Nerf gun shooting

gallery to grab a hot dog from Mrs. Santa’s Kitchen.

“She’s already played on everything,” said Cindy of Addison.

The two children happily munched on half-sized hot dogs while their mother expressed her gratitude for the program.

“We heard about this through my mother-in-law,” said Cindy.

She and her children went to the Payson library in October to fill out an application and interview for the program. The Non-Profits Coming Together group qualifies people before committing to inviting them to the event.

“Our goal is to help as many families as possible,” said Patty Wisner, of Frybread for Families, one of the non-profits.

The application not only figures out a families’ needs, it asks for the ages, sizes and interests of the children.

For example, a teenage girl might really be into makeup or like a certain book.

Little children could dream of a certain toy or board game.

Teenage boys could want a soccer or football.

“We get them clothes and if we can, a present,” said Wisner.

Wisner and Allic Bales of Payson Helping Displaced Students (PADS) said the application process helps the gathered non-profits make sure families have a real need and will not apply to other organizations in town for Christmas support.

Wisner said the Non-Profits Coming Together served 81 families with 173 kids this year. The group had an adventurous time buying all of the presents from Bealls and elsewhere.

“Bealls Outlet gives us a 20 percent discount — I have a picture of the long receipts,” said Wisner as she pulled out her phone to bring up the shot.

Once purchased, about 10 to 15 people spend a good amount of time wrapping and organizing the packages.

It’s quite the production, said Wisner.

But seeing the smiles on the faces of children like Chris and Addison puts everyone in a holiday mood.

Cindy works at Bashas’, which offers workers with families a lot of support like Mother’s Day off and holidays. As she talked to a reporter, Chris looked longingly at his empty plate.

“Mom, help me get another hot dog,” he said.

“I’m sure they would love to help you get another hot dog,” said Cindy.

Chris looked at her anxiously, but then took the plunge. He jumped up and not only got another two hot dogs, but another cookie, too.

Meanwhile, Addison played with the new set of toy chimes she picked up after getting enough points from the carnival games.

Cindy grinned, knowing Non-profits Coming Together had launched the holidays in style.

Non-Profits Coming Together

Frybread For Families

Gila County Community Services

North Country HealthCare

Payson Assisting Displaced Students

Payson Public Library

Payson Rimstones Rock Club

Payson Senior Center

Payson Unified School District

Coalition for Resilience

Rim Country Fire Angels

Rim Country Optimists

Rotary Club of Payson

Soroptimists of Zane Grey Country

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Time Out, Inc.