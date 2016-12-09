Christmas Lights Return

Editor:

After having to skip a year of Christmas lights and Food Bank collection due to shoulder surgery, the lights at the top of Tonto Rim Drive and Rim Wood Drive in Strawberry will be shining brightly to welcome in the Christmas season. As in previous years, they will be lit on Thanksgiving eve and turned on every night between 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. through Jan. 15, 2017.

We appreciate all the concerns last year and hope you will bring your families to see this beautiful display and don’t forget your donation for the Food Bank here in Pine/Strawberry. Previous years your generosity has been so appreciated! The chest will be there for your donations and if you would rather donate cash or checks we will use that to purchase hams and turkeys.

We’ll be looking forward to welcome you and your little ones. So happy to be able to do this again this year!

The Kubiaks and Gloors