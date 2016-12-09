Fireplaces Spur Rash Of Blazes

Firefighters in Pine rushed to save two houses this week, both with nearly identical chimney fires resulting from poor construction.

On Monday, Pine-Strawberry firefighters went to a home on Tonto Drive after a fire started in the wood-burning stove. The fire went up the pipe shaft. Luckily, firefighters stopped it before it spread into the attic and damaged the home.

A few days earlier, on Dec. 2, firefighters went to a home on North Navajo Drive after smoke detectors alerted an elderly woman and her son to a fire in the home in the middle of the night.

A fire had started in the wall behind the chimney and was burning up to the roof. Again, firefighters saved the home, confining the damage to the chimney area.

Firefighters initially thought Christmas decorations on the mantle were the cause of that fire, but an investigation revealed poor construction was the cause.

Fire Chief Gary Morris explained most fireplaces are made of bricks laid down in front of the framing for the home. In both these fires, not enough space separated the framing and the fireplace. Over time, due to the heat and fireplace use, the wood framing begins to char and eventually ignites.

Morris said homeowners must get the chimney cleaned and inspected each year.

And, have a working smoke detector. In the Dec. 2 fire, the smoke detectors alerted the sleeping homeowners. They got out of the home safely and their home was saved thanks to the smoke detectors, Morris said.

Replace smoke detectors every eight or 10 years. Locate the manufactured date on the back of the unit. If the unit lacks a date, it’s probably more than 10 years old.

Make sure you also have a carbon monoxide alarm on each level of a home, especially if you have gas appliances or a chimney.

With fireplaces, have your chimney cleaned and install a spark arrester — the screen that sits on top of the chimney.

Make sure space heaters don’t overload the electrical system. Check outlets with your hand. If they feel warm to the touch, call your landlord or an electrician. Some space heaters use more electricity than the outlet can handle, which can cause the outlet to overheat and catch fire.

Make sure the cords to any space heaters are not broken or cut.