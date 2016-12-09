Fossil Creek Plan Would Improve Access From Strawberry

The latest plan to manage Fossil Creek would allow a limited number of off-road vehicles no wider than a Jeep to use the road down from Strawberry, re-route the Fossil Springs Trail and ban swimming at the waterfall.

The Coconino National Forest is still accepting feedback on the latest “proposed alternative,” one of five management schemes for the wildly popular creek the Forest Service has been pondering for the past three or four years.

People can still make comments on the plan through the middle of January. To review the plan and make comments go to tinyurl.come/FossilCreek CRMP.

The proposal would let off-roaders use the narrow, switchbacking FR 708 with a special permit that would limit the number of vehicles no wider than 62 inches to 40 per day. The only route down for vehicles from the Strawberry side has been closed for about four years as the Forest Service has studied how to manage the creek, which draws about 100,000 people a year.

The proposal would also re-route the steep Fossil Springs Trail from the Strawberry side of the creek. The current trail descends a steep 1,500 feet to the

spring source for the travertine tinted creek. The trail generates a slew of calls for rescue every summer, as poorly prepared hikers in flip-flops toting beer coolers try to hike out of the demanding, four-mile-long trail exposed to full afternoon sun.

The new, renamed Bear Trail would start near the present trailhead and wind down into the deep canyon further from the series of springs that gush 20,000 gallons of water a minute and remain sacred ground to the Apache and Yavapai. The trail would reach the canyon bottom well above the dam that for a century diverted the flow of the creek into a flume that ran through a hydroelectric plant that at one time served as a major power source for Phoenix. The Bear Trail would connect with the existing Mail Trail, which descends into the canyon from the Camp Verde side.

Perhaps the most controversial element of the new proposal would ban swimming at the enormously popular waterfall and deep pool, which lies about a mile upstream from the last parking area in the bottom of the canyon. Many people hike up to the 40-foot-tall waterfall with a roughly 30-foot-deep pool. However, at least three people have drowned in the pool in the past several years, usually poor swimmers who step off a shallow shelf around the edge of the deep

pool and find themselves unable to cope with the swirl of currents created by the waterfall.

The plan would allow people to hike to the waterfall and pool, including access to an overlook above the pool. However, no one could swim in the pool or hike along the stream between the waterfall and the springs, another three miles or so up the canyon.

The proposed plan would limit swimming in the crystal clear, warm creek to a series of developed areas, with developed parking for some 200 cars a day. Parking would be limited to 10 areas along the 17-mile-long river corridor.

The plan relies on the continued use of a $5 permit during the March-October season of peak use, with a separate limit on vehicles entering from either the Camp Verde or Strawberry side.

The map released with the proposal also shows access to the canyon bottom along Forest Road 9D, a Jeep trail on the Camp Verde side of the canyon.

The plan would also include use of the existing Flume Trail, which runs along the top of the inner canyon along the alignment of the flume that once brought water from the spring to the power generators, robbing the creek itself of almost all of its water. The Flume Trail would eventually connect with both the Bear Trail and the Mail Trail.

The plan would also leave open to vehicles Forest Road 502, which is on the Camp Verde side of the canyon and leads five miles along the creek to its junction with the Verde River.

When it comes to access, the plan falls in the middle of the set of alternatives listed. Some of the alternatives would have provided few restrictions — while others would have drastically limited access to the canyon by vehicle and sharply limited access to large stretches of the creek to hikers.

All of the plans sharply limit camping in the canyon bottom, due to concerns about campers setting the lush riparian area on fire or polluting the pristine stream.

Since Arizona Public Service shut down the historic power plant and returned water to the stream bottom in 2005, it has become both one of the most popular swimming holes and refuges for endangered species in the whole state.

Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed all the non-native fish from the creek before restoring full flows and returned to its waters a complex of native fish, including two types of native chubs, several types of native suckers and other native fish. Those fish have all thrived in the clear, almost tropical water, reaching numbers matched elsewhere in the state only by the Little Colorado River in the heart of the Grand Canyon. A host of other endangered and threatened birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians have also thrived in the river corridor.

However, the rush of people from the Valley to enjoy the unmatched swimming holes has threatened to overwhelm the creek — and crowd out the native, threatened species. Visitation soared before the Forest Service imposed a permit system to limit the total number of visitors three years ago.

But even the permit system hasn’t made a dent in the mishaps and rescues. The Gila County Mounted Posse and volunteers from Tonto Rim Search and Rescue have been nearly overwhelmed by the demand for rescues in the bottom of the deep, rugged, remote canyon all summer long.

The Forest Service has been laboring to come up with a management plan for the river corridor ever since Congress designated it as a Wild and Scenic River in 2010.

The Forest Service initially did a basic environmental assessment to guide the planning process. But once the complexity of the issues became obvious, the Forest Service decided to do a full-scale Environmental Impact Statement.