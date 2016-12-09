Horns Pin Pair Of Big Schools In Challenging Tourney

Payson wrestling coach Bryan Burke wants his kids to face the toughest competition possible during the regular season so they’ll be ready for anyone in the section and state tournaments.

Well, the Longhorns certainly found plenty of that in the Peoria Liberty Classic on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

As a team, Payson went 2-5. They finished 10th in the 15-team field featuring several larger powerhouse programs.

“It was a tough tournament,” Burke said.

The Division 3 Longhorns beat a pair of Division 1 schools in Surprise Valley Vista (46-18) and Tolleson (48-15).

They tied Division 3 Sahuarita before losing on the sixth criteria (41-40).

They lost to Las Vegas Centennial (54-13), as well as Division 2 schools Liberty (69-6), Gilbert Williams Field (57-21) and Poston Butte (33-32). Liberty is the defending D2 state champion.

The Longhorns battled. Despite forfeiting two weights they only lost by one point to Poston Butte.

They forfeited at three weights most of the tournament because Brendan Macnab suffered a head injury in his first match. However, Burke expects him to be cleared to return to the mat this week.

“That hurt us as a team,” the coach said.

They were also without Emerson Carr at 182 pounds the second day because he had to leave to participate in Marine drills. So they forfeited at three weights the second day.

Four Longhorns placed in the individual portion of the tournament.

Dylan Keeney went 11-2 and finished third at 132 pounds. Chance Elmer (9-4 at 152) placed fourth and Brooks Randall (7-5 at 145) and Chris Johnson (8-4 and 160) both took sixth.

“We scheduled it for a reason,” Burke said. “It’s kind of hard for kids to see the benefit of wrestling those outstanding wrestlers, but we scheduled it because it’s early December and we want to find somebody who can beat us.

“Dylan lost to two tough kids. One is from California and ranked No. 7 nationally and the other is Atilano Escobar from Liberty who is the Division 2 (113-pound) state champion from last season and the national runner-up in Grecco-Roman in Fargo this year. Dylan lost a close one there.

“Those are two high quality kids. It’s a perfect example of why we go to these tournaments. We can take our kids to tournaments and watch them be successful, but we want to find the best in the state to challenge our kids so they can learn and improve in February when it matters and win those tough matches.”

Elmer lost to a tough opponent from Nevada, as well as to Liberty’s Jimmy Deitz, who won the Div. 2 138 state crown as a freshman two years ago.

“In every weight class there were either four Arizona state title contenders or state title contenders from another state,” Burke said.

The Longhorns were scheduled to face Show Low, Cottonwood Mingus and host Holbrook in dual action on Wednesday, Dec. 7 before participating in the Witt Duals at Show Low today and Saturday.