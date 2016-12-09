Investigations Show Double Standard

Editor:

We’re all glad the presidential race is over. It will go down as one of the most divisive and disturbing elections in history. And the really disappointing factor is how some have chosen to make unsubstantiated attacks on the candidates. Even here in Payson a local business chose to publicly portray Hillary Clinton in a jail cell — a fairly short-sighted move on their part because, although we are out-numbered by Republicans, there is still a growing number of Democratic consumers that will remember the lack of respect shown to our candidate.

And just to illustrate the difference of how certain “scandals” are viewed in our country, take a look at the way that a Republican Congress spends their time and our taxpayer money investigating those scandals. During the Reagan administration there were 10 embassy and consulate attacks in which 318 people were killed and there was one congressional investigation. And under the George W. Bush administration there were 13 attacks in which 65 people were killed and there was not even one congressional investigation. However, during the Obama administration there have been two attacks and 4 people killed which resulted in 13 congressional investigations at a cost of $14 million taxpayers’ dollars.

And this was after the Republican Congress had cut $300 million dollars from the budget requested by the State Department to provide security for our embassies. Rep. Chaffetz, (who has led many of the attacks on Clinton), justified those cuts at the time by stating “When you’re in tough economic times you have to make difficult choices on how to prioritize this.” Hillary Clinton warned congressional leaders at that time that the proposed cuts would be detrimental to America’s national

security and the security of our embassies. Perhaps he finally has decided that protecting our embassies should have been a priority. Hindsight is 20/20 when Congress assesses its role in the tragic events, but 13 congressional hearings to blame Clinton continues to be justified in his eyes.

Perhaps, if some so called “smart” billionaires actually paid their fair share of income taxes like the rest of us do, then there would be money to pay for adequate protection for our embassies with enough left over to properly care for our veterans, repair our infrastructure and offer health care for our citizens and a world-class education for our children.

We can only hope that the partisan battles can end with the election and both parties will decide to stop playing the blame game and start to spend their time and our money on actually doing something to address the problems that really matter in the day to day lives of American citizens.

