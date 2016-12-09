Payson Girls Rout Casteel

Payson's girls basketball team played its best game of the young season in the home opener against Queen Creek Casteel on Friday night. The Longhorns won 48-8.
See Tuesday's Roundup for the story.
Friday December 9, 2016
