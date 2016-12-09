Payson Girls Rout Casteel

Meredith Kiekintveld goes for a loose ball against Queen Creek Casteel on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, December 9, 2016

Payson's girls basketball team played its best game of the young season in the home opener against Queen Creek Casteel on Friday night. The Longhorns won 48-8.

See Tuesday's Roundup for the story.

