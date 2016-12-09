Payson Sales Tax Collections Rising

Not bad.

But not as good as Payson hoped.

That’s the conclusion that emerges from the town’s October financial report — showing the town has pulled $500,000 out of its reserves, despite sales tax figures running a little ahead of the state.

The town’s local sales tax revenues rose about 2 percent to $2 million, compared to the same period last year.

By contrast, state-shared sales tax revenue dropped by nearly 3 percent to $335,000, suggesting Rim Country in October was doing a little better for the year than the statewide average.

Payson’s collection for vehicle license taxes — mostly reflecting the sales of new cars — rose an encouraging 6 percent over last near.

Meanwhile, building permit revenue actually declined by a discouraging 13 percent over last year — proof that the long-looked-for return of Payson’s building boom continues to recede down the road like the illusion of water. But never fear, plan review fees — for projects in the pipeline but not ready to build — rose 30 percent to $48,000. So maybe 2017 will work out.

Still, throw it all together and Payson has dipped into reserves to the tune of $540,000 to come up with the $9.8 million in total fund spending roughly one-third of the way into the fiscal year — which ends next June.

The lag in anticipated revenue would have left the town in much worse shape, except most town departments remain comfortably under the adopted budget — especially the police and fire departments which together account for about 60 percent of the town’s general plan spending — which doesn’t include the self-funded town water department.

The police department remained about $300,000 under budget (16 percent), in large measure due to an inability to find enough officers. The fire department remains about 15 percent under budget (roughly $200,000).

Only a few town departments are so far running ahead of budget, including parks and recreation and information technology.

Most of the various specialized taxes like the library fund, gas tax fund for road repairs, court fees and grants for the airport have also lagged behind projections. One of the most telling is the bed tax from hotel rooms, which is 21 percent behind where the town projected back in June. The bed tax is one of the most sensitive measures of the economy, given the region’s reliance on tourism. The bed tax also generates the money used to promote the town and support special events and parks and recreation.

Nonetheless, Payson has plunged ahead with increased capital projects.

The town so far has boosted its spending on roads, including $59,000 to upgrade Manzanita Drive, $36,000 to undertake long-overdue slurry seal repairs on local roads, $18,300 to repair sprinklers in the library and $18,000 to repair a backhoe.

The town is covering the cost of the road repairs and improvements with a voter-approved extension of a countywide sales tax surcharge. Gila County in the past has used all that money for county roads, but this year agreed to share the bounty with cities. The tax brought in $72,000 in October for Payson.

The biggest capital expenses remain ongoing work on the C.C. Cragin pipeline. The water department put out $371,000 for work on the pipeline and bought a new truck for $28,000. However, it also collected a $680,000 installment on a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Loan (WIFA) to cover the pipeline costs.

Payson will rely on increases in the water bills for residents to pay off the cost of the pipeline, which will likely top $50 million. However, it will more than double the town’s long-term water supply and provide enough water for a buildout population of more than 40,000.

The budget for the town’s water department stands at about $23 million annually, which goes into a separate fund and includes the huge costs of building the pipeline — which the town hopes to complete in 2018. The operating costs for the water department are much lower, but it remains the town’s single most expensive function.