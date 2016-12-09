Pes Concert Delivers A Riot Of Cute

On Tuesday, Payson Elementary School students rocked the Payson High School Auditorium with Christmas songs from the traditional to the humorous.

“It was standing room only,” said Corrine VandenBerg PES music teacher. “The kids did so well.”

Students jingled bells for “Jingle Bells.” Some wore sunglasses and played air guitar for another song then got giggles from a twist on an old favorite — “Twelve Days of Christmas” with a Payson theme.

“It had all kinds of things people could buy in Payson like power tools, mani-pedies and a Swiss Village shopping spree,” said VandenBerg.

But the song that seemed to touch the audience the most? Second graders singing, “When The Lights All Shine,” while holding battery operated candles and accompanied by teacher Marty Shipley singing harmony.

“I was so proud of them,” said VandenBerg, “It gave me shivers.

In fact, VandenBerg said she could not have put on such a great show without the support of all the staff at PES.

“The PES staff was awesome,” said VandenBerg, “From a smile to asking, ‘How can I help you?’”

Mary Nelson, one of the school aides got up on the stage to help sing Kitty for a Present.

Joyce Cliften helped to turn pages as VandenBerg played the piano. And the teachers wrangled their little one up and off the stage with such perfection, VandenBerg said there was nary a hitch.