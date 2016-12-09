Phs Trio 1st Team All-Region, Three Others Also Recognized

Payson’s storybook volleyball season involved excellence on the part of the entire team.

Coach Desirae Burris utilized everyone to put together the team that surprised all to win the 3A East Region Championship and reach the state quarterfinals.

And coaches across the region awarded that deep and talented roster in voting for the All-3A East team as six Longhorns received some form of recognition.

Senior libero Sammi Sokol, junior setter Abby Schreur and sophomore hitter/middle blocker Savanna White all made the first team.

Sophomore hitter/middle blocker Raegen Ashby made the second team. Senior Delaynee Bowman and junior Kamryn North were honorable mention.

“What an amazing thing to have so many postseason honors on the PHS volleyball team,” Burris said.

White led the region in blocks and was near the top among 3A East hitters in hitting percentage and kills.

Schreur led the region in assists.

Sokol led the region in aces, finished second in digs and posted a phenomenal serve-receive record, according to her coach.

Ashby also finished high among 3A East players in several hitting and block statistics.

“I am so proud of the work these ladies put in and I am so happy to see it pay off,” Burris said. “Not only do the postseason honors celebrate the individual teammates, but it shows how everything comes together when you work as a team.

“If we don’t have a solid block then our passers cannot do their job. If the pass doesn’t get to the setter we cannot score, etc. I think it is so powerful that all of our positions were recognized. I am so incredibly proud of these young ladies and I cannot wait to see what they do next year.”