Pine Water Repair Crew Cuts Into Gas Line

While Pine-Strawberry crews were busy on a house fire Monday, Payson firefighters were called to a gas line break elsewhere in Pine.

Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District workers were making an emergency repair on a water line on Canyon Vista Drive in the Portals at about 1 p.m. when they inadvertently pinched a gas line with a backhoe while they were trying to move a boulder to get to the leak.

Water blasted out of the large hole in the ground like a geyser because of the leaking high-pressure gas line, said P-S Fire Chief Gary Morris.

Water crews were called to the area earlier due to a leaking waterline, said PSWID treasurer Mahir Hazine.

They called Blue Stake, which notified the gas company crews needed to work in the area. The gas company told crews to continue work, but they didn’t have anyone to send up to check where they were digging.

Thanks to an automatic aid agreement, Payson Fire was already in the Pine area while P-S Fire worked a house fire on Tonto Drive.

Payson firefighters went to the site of the gas leak and ran a hose line.

“The arriving fire crew found a fractured high-pressure gas leak gushing gas and water out of a hole,” Morris said. “They pulled a fire hose to protect the area and repair crews should the gas ignite.”

An Alliant Gas worker safely clamped off the line.