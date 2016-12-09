Real Danger Of Fake News

Fake news.

I can’t stomach it.

I’ve spent my life chasing the truth and relaying as much as I can find. It’s a high calling, a harsh mistress, a doomed ideal. But if you bend your life to the quest and guard against your own bias and denial and fear — sometimes you get close.

But now after 40 years of tilting every windmill — I find myself living in the era of fake news.

We have staggered through a political campaign where lies and distortions hit some sort of high water mark, like a tsunami storming inland to break over the domes of the nuclear power plants.

But it hasn’t stopped.

Last week, a confused young man yearning to do good drove six hours to shoot up a Comet Ping Pong pizzeria with a semi-automatic assault rifle. What was he thinking? He foolishly believed a completely made-up news story saying Hillary Clinton was operating some kind of child abuse ring out of that restaurant.

Edgar Welch, 28, later told reporters, “I just wanted to do some good and went about it the wrong way.” Seems he’d just gotten a computer, stumbled about the fake news stories and rose in bewildered outrage.

Turns out, the story about the supposed child porn ring had been ricocheting all over the Internet, getting hundreds of thousands of shares. The story apparently originated in one of the disgusting “fake news” sites that have sprung up on the Internet. If the fake news peddlers come up with a story so outrageous it goes viral, they can get money from Google Ads placed by a computer on any site getting traffic.

But before you write this off to Internet crazy, please note that one of the people spreading the bizarre story was Michael Flynn, the son of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Elect Donald Trump’s choice for national security advisor. The junior Flynn continued pushing the post on Twitter, even after the story was completely debunked by several actual news organizations. Trump promptly fired Flynn junior, who has been working on the transition team.

But I’m straying from the point.

Newspapers are struggling to adapt to the enormous challenge of the Internet. Operations like Google and Facebook have siphoned off billions in advertising that once sustained newspapers all over the country. As a result, the number of journalists gathering actual news has declined by about a third in the past decade. In the meantime, the Internet has offered a way for everyone from Dark Money groups trying to buy politicians to fake news ripoff artists in Macedonia to troll the Internet with the most outrageous falsehoods.

Fortunately, my beloved readers continue to fight this insidious, relentless attack on the search for the truth and the restraining influence of actual facts by subscribing to this newspaper.

Don’t get me wrong. We don’t always get it right. We make mistakes large and small, despite our best efforts and a zealous commitment to the sacred code of our profession. I’ve never deliberately printed one single falsehood in 40 years in this business — but I’ve printed any number of mistakes and who knows how many lies uttered by the people I’ve interviewed. So you can’t blindly believe a newspaper, but at least you have the assurance that we’re doing our flawed best to find the truth and report the facts — regardless of our own feelings or bias.

Unfortunately, a growing number of people get their news from Facebook and other social media sites, with no way to sort the truth from the lies. The most outlandish hoaxes gain credence when they’re forwarded by someone you know.

One student in my writing class this week commented, “If I’ve learned anything from this election — it’s that I need to pay for my news.”

Of course, you’re already doing that — by subscribing to the Roundup. I pray you’ll stick with us, despite our flaws. Heck, I hope you’ll spread the message — by giving gift subscriptions.

Now, I know that sounds like crass self-interest.

But after this election, I see that we cannot save our democracy and succeed as citizens if we don’t keep alive that search for truth — in all its baffling disguises.

So I hope you will find and support an organization that relies on its own reporters — whether it’s the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times or the Arizona Republic. Read those stories carefully and skeptically — and seek the truth yourself, as a citizen of a nation dedicated to freedom and the lofty ideals of the founders.

But mostly, I write this to thank you — for making it possible for me to chase the will-o-wisp of understanding and so to serve the community I love.

Fake news turns my stomach.

But you people lift my heart.