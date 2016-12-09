Small-Town Christmas Shines At Payson’S Electric Light Parade

The 2016 APS Electric Light Parade had 41 blazing entries that warmed the chilly evening.

Payson Parks and Recreation Director Cameron Davis estimated 3,000 people lined Main Street to sip hot chocolate from vendors and cheer on the parade entrants.

“This is always such a great community event,” said Davis, “but this year something was different. The size of the crowd was huge ... this was by far the largest turn out we have had at the Electric Light Parade since I got here nine years ago.”

Davis guessed the new Adventure Where We Live! campaign contributed to the crowd.

“We had over 2,000 Facebook likes leading up to this event and over 200 comments about the parade on Facebook (most of them out-of-towners),” said Davis.

Davis said people keep sharing our events on social media and talking up events with their friends.

“That is huge for our community as it promotes our community more and helps me get the word out even more,” said Davis.

Light Parade 1st Place Float Winners

(Large Business) - Home Depot

(Small Business) - Coyote Auto & Colorz Salon

(Government) - Payson Fire

(Non-profit) - Non-profits Coming Together

(Animal) - ASAP Mobile Computer Service