Sports Briefs

Girls fall at Camp Verde

Meredith Kiekinveld scored seven points and Sadie Sweeney scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Payson’s girls basketball team in a 40-26 loss at Camp Verde on Tuesday night.

Savanna White added seven steals and five rebounds as the Longhorns fell to 0-2 in power points games and 1-5 overall.

“The offensive woes continued,” said coach Miles Huff. “As a coach I have not found the tools to make them successful on the offensive end. We will continue to work hard and get better every day. We hope to be much improved by our home opener on Friday.”

The Longhorns open the home schedule at 7 o’clock tonight vs. Queen Creek Casteel. The JV game is at 5:30.

Girls drop opener at Fountain Hills

Raegen Ashby scored seven points and Savanna White pulled down seven rebounds but it wasn’t enough for Payson as the Longhorns opened the regular season with a 35-27 girls basketball loss at Fountain Hills on Friday, Dec. 2.

“The girls played really hard,” said coach Miles Huff, whose team fell to 1-4 overall counting the Goodyear Desert Edge Scorpion Shootout that doesn’t figure into the power rankings.

Huff praised the effort by the Longhorns in their new 1-3-1 zone defense.

“Defensively it was a fantastic game,” he said. “Our new defense was executed exactly how it was supposed to be.”

But the offense struggled as it did in the tournament, where it averaged 26 points a game.

“Our Achilles’ heel continues to be our offense,” Huff said. “We struggled to score all night. We missed 15 free throws and 10-plus layups. Those stats alone were the difference in the game. Once we shore things up on the offensive end I believe things will start to fall into place.”

Fountain Hills improved to 4-1.

Boys beat Camp Verde for first win

Payson’s boys basketball team posted its first win of the season, beating host Camp Verde 67-37 on Tuesday night.

No other information was reported.

The 3A Longhorns improved to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in power points games heading into the Dec. 8-10 Flagstaff Holiday Tournament. Camp Verde fell to 2-6.

Payson opens the home schedule against Phoenix Northwest Christian at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Boys fall at Fountain Hills

Bryce Andrashie enjoyed a big night in leading host Fountain Hills to a 68-49 boys basketball win over Payson on Friday, Dec. 2.

The 6-foot-5 senior scored 23 points to lead four Falcons (4-1) in double figures. He also blocked eight shots, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out eight assists and came away with four steals.

No other information was reported.