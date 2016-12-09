Star Valley Honors Binney’S Service

Star Valley this week paid tribute to outgoing Vice Mayor George Binney’s eight years of serve to the community and welcomed new councilor Bobby Davis.

Binney not only worked to incorporate the town, he served on the first council. He collected the second most signatures to form the town, knocking on doors and asking residents to sign petitions.

Binney and many others worried Payson would suck the area’s water supply dry with the Tower Well. Their fears subsided after the town was formed, so they focused on providing town services at the lowest possible cost. Eventually, the town acquired the local water company, paved all of the roads and worked on improving several low water crossings.

They also created a town park where Binney hoped to see the town install a splash pad for children.

Binney said he was happy with the work of the council, but wished he could have done more to push the council to install the splash pad, or invest in something for the youth.

Overall, Binney said his goal on the board was always to limit the size of town government. His belief in small government is something he carries to the national level and he was never shy about sharing this opinion- or really any opinion he had on an issue.

During his outgoing remarks, Binney said he liked working on the council 99 percent of the time, but the other 1 percent he really hated.

He said it was easy to work with town staff and other councilors, even if they voted wrong sometimes.

Town Manager Tim Grier said the town would miss Binney, noting he was always well prepared for meetings, worked diligently and offered his ideas on improvements.

Councilor Paty Henderson said the board would not be the same without him.

Mayor Ronnie McDaniel said Binney brought a unique perspective to the council, but he would not miss hearing Binney talk about a splash pad at every meeting.

After presenting Binney with a plaque for his service, Judge Dorothy Little swore in new councilor Davis as well as Barbara Hartwell and Gary Coon, who were re-elected.

The council then voted on a new vice mayor. Councilor Bob O’Connor nominated Henderson to the position and Hartwell nominated Coon. The council cast secret ballots into McDaniel’s cowboy hat. Henderson received the most votes and was named vice mayor.