Calfpen Canyon Hike Rambles Five Miles But Overlooks Tragedy

We were all looking forward to the spectacular Calfpen Canyon hike, one of the easiest our group does. But it yields more great views per hour of effort than most hikes you’ll find.

We drove north on Highway 87 to mile marker 275 and three-tenths and turned left just past a large highway sign on the left. Heading north, the driver can only see the back of the sign but as you make the left you can see it says “Brake Check Area 1 Mile.” The gate is locked but there is room for several cars to park outside the gate. You’ll see a sign near the gate that reads 9389C.

We unloaded and proceeded one at a time to crawl between strands of barbed wire to start our hike. Everyone got through undamaged, so we proceeded along Forest Road 9387P. This was a shady dirt track through mainly ponderosa pine forest, though I did see oak and occasional juniper in the open forest. We weren’t far into the trek when we spotted a partial skeleton of a deer or elk. Just the spine and rib cage, the bones had been picked clean. It’s disturbing, really, finding such an intact skeleton. Perhaps a cold reminder that we’re all destined for the same. Farther on, we found a dry camp. One man and a one-man tent, his car parked nearby, was eating his breakfast. We didn’t ask but we all wondered how he’d gotten his car in there? Mysteries abound in the woods.

At about a third of a mile, we picked up Forest Road 9387C. This can be a little tricky as the same road hooks hard to the right. Don’t go right, continue on straight ahead. The hike is generally level, one of the reasons I chose to go with the C Group for this hike instead of the Little Old Ladies group. A while ago, I broke my big right toe and after eight weeks of healing and two weeks of shorter walks, I wanted to get back to regular hiking, but nothing too strenuous. I’m still trying to get my conditioning back and my shorter walks had only been about three miles. Today’s hike was going to be about five miles and I wanted to start off easy.

About a mile and a half into the hike, we left Forest Road 9387C at GPS 34 26.725N. 111 29.330@ and turned right onto a faint dirt road, 9251T, unmarked in the forest but is marked on the GPS. Then we bushwhacked northwesterly through the open forest to our first stop. GPS 34 27.017N, 111 29.690W. We were at a spot high above Calfpen Canyon’s floor, where the canyon widens out and to our left we could see the Fossil Creek Wilderness area. The cliffs on the far side of the canyon continued on to our right, until, on the maps, the canyon narrows and ends just before it reaches Highway 260 west, going toward Camp Verde.

A rugged canyon, it has been the scene of tragedy. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012, three men, two pilot training instructors and a 19-year-old student pilot, took off from Mesa’s Falcon Field for a training flight. The plan was to fly to Payson’s airport then on to Winslow before heading back to Mesa. When the plane did not return, the Falcon Field owner of the training plane notified authorities. After much consulting, and days of flying over the canyon, pilots located the wreckage and rescuers mounted an expedition. See the entire story can be found at http://www.paysonroundup.com/news/2012/sep/18/plane-crash-kills-three/. The plane wreckage remains at the bottom of the difficult and dangerous canyon.

Multiple pictures taken, we retraced our route back to 9387C and followed it to the right on Forest Road 9382D, which is unmarked, about one-third of a mile to a second viewpoint where we had our snack. GPS: 34 26.805N, 111 29.854W. By now, we could see the clouds coming in and the wind began to pick up. Fun was had when two of our group walked about one-quarter mile to a spit of land jutting into the canyon. We could see them from our snack spot. Before we headed back, many of us took turns climbing out on a huge boulder to have a picture taken.

I limped a bit on the way back, and was happy to see the cars at the fence.

This is a very family friendly hike as there are no big hills to climb and the hiker can make the hike shorter by skipping one of the viewpoints.

As we did it, the hike was about 5.2 miles. It was good to get back in the woods and see my friends, but I was ready to put my foot up and relax.

If you’d like to read more of Cockrell’s work, go to www.conniesrandomthoughts.com

Directions to Calfpen Trail

Trailhead: From Payson, 87 north to mile marker 275 plus three-tenths. Turn left just past the big highway sign.

Distance: Approximately 5.2 miles out and back trip. Regular cars are OK. Shorts in warm weather.

Difficulty: Easy. Forest roads and bushwhack across open ponderosa pine forest. Elevation change about 50 feet.

Highlights: Good views. Shady hike.