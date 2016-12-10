Celebrate The Holiday With Area Students

Pine Strawberry School is hosting its annual Christmas Extravaganza from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the gymnasium.

Events will include a Christmas tree auction, band concert, Christmas program and a special guest appearance by St. Nick.

The public is invited.

Although the school has not released details about the extravaganza, the Christmas trees being auctioned have been in years past decorated by the students in each grade level, who hope their tree receives the highest bid.

This scribe attended an auction a few years ago in which some very generous locals paid top dollars for the trees.

Pine Strawberry School teacher Dean Pederson, who served as auctioneer, said that type of generosity was not unusual.

Also in the past, the students have made tree ornaments, which were put on sale the evening of the holiday program.

All proceeds from the auction and sale benefit the students and their classrooms.

Teen sets the bar high

Today’s young people, from elementary school through high school, would be better served living up to the example of Liana Blomgren than worshiping selfish, pampered, overpaid and often-lawless professional athletes.

So, readers are now asking, “Who is Liana Blomgren?”

She is a senior cross-country runner for Mountain Lake High School in Minnesota who at her school’s sectional finals last week was hoping to finish high enough to earn a berth in the state finals.

But fate intervened in the section run when eighth-grader Gracie Bucher, from a competing team, collapsed near the finish line losing control of her body.

Bucher struggled to get to her feet and to the finish line, but her efforts were of no avail — she later said her legs felt heavy and she was struggling to breathe. Following the race, she was taken to the emergency room and diagnosed with mononucleosis.

In Minnesota, as in Arizona, any cross-country runner assisting other runners results in a disqualification for both.

As Bucher lie just yards from the finish line and unable to get to her feet, opponents sped past her focused only on running their way to a state tournament berth.

Although Blomgrem knew the rules, she obviously didn’t care about the penalties.

Seeing Bucher lying on the turf in pain, Blomgren stopped, helped her stand and supported her as they both crossed the finish line.

It should have been a glorious triumph just to finish, but officials said the “can’t touch a runner” rule had been violated and disqualified both runners.

Blomgren later told the media she knew Bucher was not going to reach the finish line on her own so she decided to help seeing none of the other runners had stopped.

Because Blomgren was a senior, that race was the final one of her four-year high school career.

Although being disqualified cost her a coveted state tournament seed, her act of kindness, sportsmanship and compassion set a sterling example for all student-athletes to follow, no matter the sport.

Due to that incident, the Minnesota Athletic Association and others around the country are studying ways to change cross-country rules to allow runners to help one another if no medical care provider is available.

Movies at the library

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with the showing of “The Polar Express Movie” and Dec. 28 with “The Secret Life of Pets.” All movies begin at 1 p.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 23 - 26 for the Christmas holidays.

Farmers Market opens

Vegans, and carnivores for that matter, no longer have to drive to Payson to find fresh foodstuffs.

Pine and Strawberry now have a Farmers Market that is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in the old Sunny Mountain Realty office (yellow building) located on the west side of Beeline Highway in Pine.

Organic fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs from pastured chickens, honey, jams and jellies, goat and cow milk fudge, homemade soups and gourmet coffees and teas are available for purchase.

Vendors are also welcome.

For more information, call Mark at 298-978-0719.

Friends invite

Pine Library Friends is one of the most amicable organizations in Pine and Strawberry opening membership to all.

In fact, Friends member Helen Palmer last week issued a public invitation to attend the group’s next meeting which will be noon, Monday, Jan. 5 in the activity room directly behind the Community Center cultural hall, “We’d love for you to join us.”

The meeting will be a potluck luncheon in which attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

Palmer is also asking members to bring two cans of fruit, which will be donated to the local food bank.

Palmer calls the meeting, “A great opportunity to see old friends and perhaps make some new ones.

“Our potlucks are always fun and a chance to eat someone else’s cooking.”

The buck stops here

Those who live in Pine Creek Canyon are accustom to seeing whitetail deer on a daily basis, but most are does and fawns.

Bucks are not seen as often because they are far more wary than their female counterparts.

When pressured, bucks will bed and become virtually invisible.

But for unknown reason, bucks have recently been seen much more frequently in the canyon.

In fact, this scribe counted five bucks feeding together in a Portals subdivision just last week. Even more have been spotted usually in the early morning or late evening hours.

Wife, Kay and I watched in our front yard as two nice-sized whitetails locked horns and battled head to head pushing and shoving one another.

Although there are tales of deer fighting to the death, I don’t put much credence in those stories.

In fact, the pair we watched eventually backed away from one another with the larger, more mature buck, seeming to claim the win as the other scampered off.

I emailed pictures of the big buck to my friend Dennis Pirch, a former National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year, who is also one of the finest outdoorsmen, hunters and fishermen in the Arizona.

His reply was simple and genuine, “That is a pretty buck. How blessed we are to live in the Rim Country.”

Yep, the venerable old coach is right about that.

Food bank plea

The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank is hoping to have a bounty of holiday food, including turkeys and hams, available to distribute when it hosts its Christmas distribution on Dec. 20 in the cultural hall.

But having an ample supply of staples depends on the generosity of townspeople.

So, food bank volunteers are pleading to the more fortunate in our two towns to help stock the bank’s shelves by dropping off food at the Ponderosa Market.

The bank is also accepting monetary donations, which can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.

The donation is tax deductible.

Fire, library trustees needed

The Pine-Strawberry Fire District and the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library are seeking candidates to fill vacancies on their boards of trustees. Those interested in serving on the fire board should submit a letter of interest that includes contact information and brief resumé to Box 441, Pine, AZ 85544 or deliver them to the Fire District office on Hardscrabble Road in Pine.

Those interested in serving on the library board should call 928-476-3678.

Candidates for the fire board must be full-time residents within the boundaries of the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and registered voters in Gila County. They also must enroll in three state-mandated classes within the first year and complete a short course on Arizona’s open meeting law.

The deadline to apply is noon, Monday, Dec. 19.

Thought for the week

“Those who do not have Christmas in their heart, will never find it under a tree.”