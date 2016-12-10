Dueker Ranch Volunteers Help Children

Longtime Strawberry resident Mitzi Paul glows when sharing the noble accomplishments going on daily at Dueker Ranch in Star Valley.

She is well versed on the ranch’s mission and achievements since she volunteers there doling out sagacious advice and lending a helping hand to the special needs children, veterans and first responders who flock there.

As a coach at Dueker, Paul and her fellow volunteers ensure the safety of therapy riders while helping them master both basic and advanced equestrian skills.

“In the beginning, we have a leader who takes the reins of the horse and two volunteers at the rider’s side,” said Paul. “We go through a lot of drills and exercises with a goal of getting them to ride by themselves.

“Some will never be able to, but many do.”

The ranch was founded years ago as a way to “Use horses to enrich lives” and rather than charge fees, it subsists on donations and from benefits such as the “Cowboy Christmas” program to be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Payson High School Auditorium. It is one of the programs being counted on to raise the money to help Dueker continue to offer its therapeutic assistance to those in need through 2017.

During the holiday program Pioneer Pepper and the Sunset Pioneers will stage what is being called a “Wild West Musical Show.”

“They are hilarious, very talented and put on a great show everyone will love,” Paul promises.

Those who have attended a Pioneer Pepper show say it is filled with the fun, music and spirit of the Old West and rekindles memories of singing cowboys like Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and Rex Allen.

Marshall Pioneer Pepper, the group leader, began playing the guitar and singing in 1965 and several times was named the Illinois State Champion guitarist.

He has also played percussion in the International School of Music Orchestra winning three titles.

Because the seven-member group’s appearance in Payson precedes the holidays it will be highlighted by a collection of timeless Christmas songs like “Silent Night,” “Silver Bells,” “Away in the Manger,” “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Tickets, priced at $20 each, are available at the 260 Café, Payson Wireless, Bob’s Western Wear, Crosswinds Restaurant and Scoops Ice Cream or at the door. All proceeds benefit Dueker Ranch, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.