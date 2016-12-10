Keep Pets Safe From Holiday Hazards And Winter Weather

While it isn’t “officially” winter yet, the temperature has dropped and the frigid air is upon us. This is the most critical time of year to bring your pets inside! Regardless of their furry coats and shelter, it’s still too cold for our loving companions to be living outside. Your pets should be indoors with you where it’s warm and cozy. Plus, you’ll have an extra level of warmth to curl up with on the couch. If you have a pet that lives outside during the winter, please give the Humane Society of Central Arizona a call. We’d love to be able to offer some assistance to you and your pet.

Not only is the cold weather something you have to plan for, but so are all of the things that come along with the holidays such as tasty treats, decorations, family dinners and the guests you may have over. Here are a few things to watch out for this time of year:

Chocolate, especially dark, and other human food is bad for your pet. If they get in to these things, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, or even more severe problems.

Bones from turkeys, chickens or steak can splinter and cause damage to the throat, stomach and intestines. You can purchase treats for your pet at your local pet or grocery store. These are safe and pets love them.

Holiday decorations and the Christmas tree need to be monitored carefully. Check for broken ornaments and ornament hooks on the ground. Be sure to clean up any tinsel or ribbon and if you are using a live tree, fresh water in the tree stand is the safest route to go. You can even anchor the top of the tree to the wall to prevent the tree from falling over due to a happy tail wag or a curious climber. Be sure to keep a watchful eye on all electric cords, making sure they are not being chewed on or played with.

Holiday plants like holly, holly berries, poinsettias, lilies and mistletoe are extremely toxic to pets if ingested. Keep these beautiful plants up and out of reach from your 4-legged friends.

Lit candles should never be left unattended or too close to curious faces and feet. A wagging tail and playful paws can turn hot wax into an instant disaster, and can even burn your pet.

In the event of an emergency, be sure to call your local vet. Keep important numbers on hand like the ASPCA’s Poison Control number 888-426-3325, and the nearest 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital as well.

So now that you are ready to take on the next few weeks, it’s time you enjoy yourself. Make memories, laugh, and live it up with your friends and family, both 2- and 4-legged. Happy Holidays to everyone from all of us here at HSCAZ.

Don’t forget to make your end of year donation. You can donate online at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org, in person at 605 W. Wilson Court, or via mail to P.O. Box 242, Payson, AZ 85547.

Adoption Event

Join us this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco in Fountain Hills (16835 E. Shea Blvd). We will have adoptable dogs and lots of Christmas cheer! Please call us at 928-474-5590 with any questions.

KEEVA

I may look like a regular girl, but I could see myself at Saturday mic night busting out with all of the latest hit songs. I have a voice that needs to be heard by the people. I’m working on setting a record for the longest howl held. Personally, I like to think I’m great at belting them out especially when I’m encouraged by other dogs around me. I think I’ll start a symphony with my surrounding kennel mates. When it comes time for a walk, there is no time to lose! We’ve already burned half the day light while you sit there and put your shoes on. I enjoy nice brisk walks, I could do with help on restraining myself from a fast pace if that’s just not your cup of tea. I have become a master at scaling fences, sometimes there’s something on the outside that intrigues me and I just have to get to it.

DAVE



I may look like I seclude myself away, but I secretly love being scratched and having kids to play with. I perk right up whenever they come into contact with me. Meowing loudly is how I show my love for them, it’s just an extra person to sneak me treats. I would definitely prefer to be adopted by a family that has kids and maybe even looking for two cats, that way I don’t have to be separated from my brother, Norman.