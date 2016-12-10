Rub A Dub Dub - Is It Still A Chub?

What’s a chub, anyway?

Specifically, should the federal government try to protect two different species of interbreeding native, trout-like fish — or give up trying to tell them apart.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants advice on a tricky conservation problem that has provoked the ire of some environmental groups.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) has reopened the public comment period on a plan to list two native minnows, which grow into trout-sized game fish in Arizona streams. The headwater chub and the roundtail chub once swam widely throughout the Southwest, but now hang on in a handful of stream stretches – especially Fossil Creek and several tributaries of the Colorado River. However, they’re also found in other streams mixed with non-native trout, including the East Verde.

The proposal would list the headwater chub and a distinct population segment (DPS) of the roundtail chub in the Lower Colorado River Basin (Arizona and New Mexico), as threatened species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This would give the federal government broad authority to designate critical habitat for the fish. This would mean the federal government would take into account the impact on the fish before approving any action on federal lands that might affect that critical habitat, including things like grazing permits, logging, mining and water diversions.

The current questions center on the scientific evidence distinguishing the headwater and roundtail chub from the closely related and already listed Gila chub.

For instance, both the headwater and roundtail chub currently live in Fossil Creek, but the species lines are blurry — since the two species readily breed with each other, creating what amounts to a hybrid species. So scientists are scratching their heads over how to distinguish one from another in the same creek — and whether to try to reintroduce one or the other — or both — into other creeks.

Several independent fish experts and environmental groups have appealed to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to manage the two species separately.

A release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service press release last week noted that in 2015 a committee of the American Fisheries Society and the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists Joint Committee on the Names of Fishes — the recognized authority on fish taxonomy — considered the headwater chub, roundtail chub and Gila chub to be separate species. However, In September, another committee of the same organization concluded the three fishes are actually a single species – the roundtail chub.

“This new information could be of significant consequence in our final listing determination because our proposed rule reviewed these entities as separate species. This information was not previously included or considered in the proposed listing or made available to the public. Therefore, we are re- opening the comment period for 45 days to allow consideration of this new information, as well as any other aspect of the proposed rule, prior to finalizing our decision, anticipated on or before April 7, 2017.”

Anyone wishing to submit comments and scientific data on the proposal can use one of the following methods:

• Federal eRulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov, Submit comments on the listing proposal to Docket No. FWS–R2–ES–2015–0148; or

• By hard copy: U.S. mail or hand-delivery: Division of Policy, Performance, and Management Programs; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; 5275 Leesburg Pike MS: BPHC, Falls Church, VA 22041–3803.

More information on this proposed action and how to provide comments is available online at www.fws.gov/southwest/es/arizona.