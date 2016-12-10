Traffic Stop Nets 115 Pounds Of Marijuana

Three men from New Mexico were arrested Sunday south of Payson for reportedly transporting more than a hundred pounds of marijuana.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a white Chevrolet pickup for traffic violations as it was traveling northbound on State Route 87 at milepost 250 near the Mazatzal Casino.

A U.S. Forest Service officer and K-9 were called to the scene to search the vehicle. Officers found five large plastic wrapped packages of marijuana in a tool box and equipment box located in the bed of the pickup. The marijuana weighed 115 pounds and had a street value of approximately $69,000.

Tupac Crum, 19, Robin Williams, 21, and Erick Harris Jr., 22, all from Albuquerque, N.M., were arrested and booked into the Gila County jail on numerous drug charges. The Tonto Apache Tribal Police and Tonto National Forest Service Law Enforcement assisted with this investigation and the AZDPS Gila/Navajo County Narcotics Unit is conducting the investigation.

“Through interagency cooperation and the combination of our resources, we will continue to remove dangerous drugs off the streets. Together we are committed to making communities in Arizona safer through the aggressive enforcement of our state’s drug laws,” said AZDPS Assistant Director Lt. Col. Hunter.