Beware: Thieves Are Stalking Tonto Village

Beware Tonto Village ... We have thieves among us. Just recently, we inadvertently left the garage door unsecured just for a matter of a few hours and the thieves took advantage of that time and stole numerous items such as tools and building supplies. This is not the first time that we have been targeted for thievery, even though we have upgraded our security. We have reported the theft to the sheriff’s department and they will be investigating. The theft has left us feeling violated in our own home. What has happened to our safe community? Can we no longer keep our doors and gates opened? Is that just an invitation to those people? So this is a warning to the rest of the Village, be on the lookout for these thieves, they even can spring good lock systems. It seems that they are professionals in what they do.

Last week, I mentioned my renewal of my driver’s license. I took the plunge last Friday and headed to the Department of Motor Vehicles. No problem, I passed the eye exam with flying colors and then they took my new picture for my license. Is there anyone out there who likes that photo? I looked at mine and said, “Whoa, that can’t be me! That person looks too old!” I was assured that there was no mistake, that photo was me. OMG! Can they air brush the photo or something? I don’t want to show my license to anyone!

Christmas parties are happening left and right, office parties, organization parties all kinds of events including choral concerts, parades, the Swiss Village with various Christmas tree decorations, and colorful lights everywhere. Payson does a fantastic job of making the town look festive thanks to the crew that works diligently to put up lights on the poles throughout the town.

Birthdays

This week compared to last week has a plethora of birthdays. On Dec. 12, Jeff Shaw of Tonto Village III starts off the week. Jeff is also a Hellsgate Fire Board member. On Dec. 14, Duane Long of Long Ranch will celebrate his big day. On Dec. 15, Tonto Village III resident, J.R. Alliger has his big day. J.R. is our resident locksmith. That same day, former longtime resident Flo Haulot will celebrate her 90th birthday. Flo will be remembered for actually supplying the lumber for many of the homes in the Village way back in the ’70s when she and her husband John (Honest John as he was known) owned and operated “Honest John’s Lumber Yard” on Thompson Road. Flo moved to Tonto Basin a few years ago, selling her residence to her daughter after John passed away.

Dec. 19 is a big day for Tonto Village II resident, Rita Spalink. Rita is such a hard worker, she hauled and split all of her own firewood this fall, besides holding a women’s Bible group every Thursday morning and overseeing her youngest granddaughter, Sarah. Rita is a very busy person.

Edna Jones, a sometime Domino Diva, will celebrate her birthday on Dec. 20. Edna belongs to a rambunctious doggie and he keeps Edna hopping, so she can’t get to play dominoes on Wednesdays very often. Edna, you are welcome any time you can make it.

Happy birthday to all of you. Remember ... “Birthdays are good for us. The more we have, the longer we live.” — Author unknown

Since this week is Rita’s birthday week, I will take one of her recipes from the “Fireflies Can Cook” cookbook. The recipe is for Potato Rolls. Rita has made these rolls for every fundraiser the Hellsgate Fireflies have held, and the rolls don’t last long on the tables. Here is the recipe:

Rita’s Potato Rolls

1 package active dry yeast

1-1/2 cups warm water

2/3 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup butter

2 eggs

1 cup lukewarm mashed potatoes

7 to 7-1/2 cups flour

Dissolve yeast in warm water. Stir in sugar, salt, eggs, potatoes and 4 cups flour. Beat until smooth and elastic (about 5 minutes). Place in greased bowl, turn greased side up and cover. At this point dough may be put in refrigerator for up to five days. Allow to double, punch down dough.

Roll out dough and cut out with glass, or shape dough into whatever shape rolls you wish. Place on greased pans and allow to double in size.

Bake at 350 degrees until done, about 15 to 25 minutes. The rolls are done when browned on top. Place on paper towels to cool, and then place in bag.

A few things to ponder

If a word is misspelled in the dictionary, how would we ever know?

If Webster wrote the first dictionary, where did he find the words? One more ... Why do we say something is out of whack? What is a whack?

Have a great week, don’t get too frazzled by shopping for just the right gift, slow down, have a hot chocolate and kick back and put your feet up. You can get through this season and still be sane.