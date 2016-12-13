Christopher Creek All Aglow For The Holiday Season

Christopher Creek is decked out with lights and decorations from one end of town to the other. Our Christmas seasonal display is for the most part a modest one, that is until you get near the Christopher Creek Lodge.

Not that long ago, when John and Olive Matus still owned Creekside Steakhouse, the decorations this time of year were memorable. You would think at the time that all the lighting was putting a tax on our local power grid.

The energetic Robert McWorthy, under John and Olive’s direction, was the employee who spent weeks working on the festive display back then.

This year’s spectacular show at the lodge would rival the old days up at Creekside. The crew responsible for the fine job of decorating are managers Paul and Shawna Nottingham, Wes Hamdlen, Austin Walters and Vaughn and Kathy Kipper. They did an extraordinary job this year!

By the way, we understand Shawna has a very close resemblance to Mrs. Claus.

Chuck Schmitt had to fly back to Wisconsin this week to be with his 99-year-old father with the fear that the end may be near. We hope that is not the case.

Chuck is the owner-operator of Santa’s sleigh, so is therefore not available to deliver the man in red to the firehouse this year. Harkening back to the days five years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will once again arrive by fire engine with horns and claxons and sirens sounding!

Last Saturday evening the campfire at the Blake Bottle cabin did much to keep the chill off. After grilled chicken, sausage and burgers the s’mores making and storytelling around the fire commenced.

Young Jake, Aden, Brooke, Kaylen and Taylor listened attentively as the local ghost stories were repeated with the elder Blake Bottle nodding to signify authenticity.

Brooke Bottle’s friend, Kaylen begged us to stop and we don’t know if she ever got any sleep that night.

Thanks to Blake and Carla for the evening.

This week saw a period of 24 hours when our local firefighters were called three times for mutual aid in assisting with house fires in Payson. Kudos to our guys for braving the cold and windy weather to help out our neighbors in town.

Tree thinning in See Canyon Homes has been ongoing for a couple months and should be near completion. Load after load of logs have been seen departing the property. The din of chain saws and chippers has permeated through the Creek throughout this endeavor.

Tree removal has given the area a new park-like look and a much safer fire danger resolve. We hope to get a final report on the project from homeowners’ president, Cristine Farmer, in a future column.

One young man who believes that the “real” Santa Claus is the one who visits the Creek each year got me to thinking about Santa’s origin and the devolution of the our current secular figure from a religious 4th-century saint.

Santa Claus is from the Dutch word Sinterklaas. Through the passage of time and regional linguistic nuance, Sinterklaas comes from Saint Nicolas or more correctly Nikolaos of Myra. Yet today we often refer to Santa Claus as old Saint Nicolas.

Many stories of the 4th-century Christian saint speak to his legendary practice of secret gift-giving. One such tale was that Nikolaos slipped a purse of coins into the stockings of three young women who had no dowry. He thus saved them from a life of being single and perhaps falling into a profession less than reputable.

When Santa reads the Clement C. Moore story of “The Night Before Christmas,” note the line about the “stockings were hung by the chimney with care.” The hope that Saint Nicolas might leave a gift goes all the way back to the early religious saint.

Should you be in the Creek this Saturday, you may run into Santa at the kids party at the firehouse. You might see him in the parade or at Sheila’s Christmas party at Creekside. When you see the impersonation of Santa Claus think about him for a minute as Saint Nicolas of Myra who stood up for the One for whom the season is named.

If you are so inclined, you could also think of Saint Nicolas as the patron saint of brewers ... and that’s another week in the Creek.