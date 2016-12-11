It’S Amazing What A Difference Some Small Habit Can Make In Our Lives, Part Two

A long time ago in a far away place (always wanted to say that!) I developed a small habit that has had a remarkably happy effect on my life.

What is this magic habit?

I don’t try to remember things.

“Uh-oh!” you’re probably thinking. “Garrett has finally lost it. How could that be good? It sounds like it could make everything worse.”

You’re right — It could; but a conversation I had with another NCO on Lockbourne AFB, Ohio, in 1966 will explain what I mean.

The NCO I was talking to had been a competitor for promotion to master sergeant, and the poor guy had not only just learned that I had been promoted far ahead of him, but he had also gotten a dressing down for being forgetful from our squadron commander, who had pointed me out as someone who didn’t forget things.

I didn’t blame the poor guy for being a bit angry. A few months earlier he had asked me about my promotion date to tech sergeant, and when I told him it had been just six months earlier he had dismissed my chances, saying, “Oh, you’re out of the running around here.”

He frowned at me as I sat behind my desk looking up at him with six new stripes on my arm, the highest you could go in those days. “Doggone it, Garrett!” he grumbled. “How the hell come you never forget anything?”

“Because I never try to remember anything.”

“Huh? What the hell is that supposed to mean?”

I opened the right hand drawer of my desk, a file drawer. In it were 43 manila envelopes, 12 of them marked January through December and the other 31 numbered with the days of the month. I dumped out the folder for the upcoming month and showed him its contents.

The office I ran monitored the individual training of several hundred men in more than a dozen technical fields on two locations separated by 40 miles, a complex, detailed responsibility with a massive burden of paperwork and reports. In that monthly folder were several typewritten sheets. Each one had the name and due date of some report or deadline, instructions on how to gather the data, the format required, and the estimated time to do it. Stapled to it was any data that had been collected so far.

I pointed to the 1-though-31 folders, telling him that on the first day of the next month I would turn upside down any days of that month which were weekend days so that nothing could accidentally be put in them, and would then put each item I had just taken out of the monthly folder into a day that allowed plenty of time to get it done.

“Each day,” I told him, “I just dump the day’s work out and do it. If there’s nothing to do then I relax and just supervise the office. See what I mean? I don’t forget anything because I don’t try to remember anything.”

He went off shaking his head. I have no idea whether or not he adopted that simple system in his office.

Where did I get into the habit of never trying to remember anything?

It grew from a day 57 years ago in far-away Karachi, Pakistan, where I was handed a 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week job where I might be notified in the middle of the night that out at the military airfield I had an aircraft due in a couple of hours, but I was still responsible for making sure everything was done in our office at the embassy. The only way I could survive was to write everything down in a little notebook that I carried with me night and day.

That little notebook, Johnny, which is in my shirt pocket right now, was the start of a lifetime habit of writing things down, a habit that lets me sit back, relax, and enjoy life.

If you take care of the little things the big things take care of themselves.