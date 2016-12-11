Martin Named Chair Of The Gila County Board Of Supervisors

Tommie Martin, District One Supervisor, is now chair of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.

Martin, who represents Payson, Pine and a big part of northern Gila County, was the only incumbent returned to the board in November’s election, facing no opposition. Woody Cline, a rancher and Republican from Young, representing District 3, and Tim Humphrey, a contractor and Republican from Globe, representing District 2, will join her on the board in January. Humphrey defeated incumbent Mike Pastor, a Democrat from Globe, and Woody Cline beat out John Marcanti, also a Democrat from Globe.

Prior to her election as chair, Martin explained that traditionally each of the three board members takes a 15-month turn at the chairmanship, so the post is held equally. Outgoing member Pastor was most recently chair.

The chairmanship of the Gila County Board of Supervisors is only the latest of several leading positions to which Martin has been named.

She was unanimously elected by her colleagues to serve as President of the County Supervisors Association (CSA) at the Nov. 17 meeting of the CSA Board of Directors.



“This is a tremendous honor,” Martin said. “I am looking forward to representing my fellow supervisors in this vital organization and look forward to working on behalf of counties throughout the state as the legislature begins its new session in January.”

In other business

The supervisors approved a $57,250 contract with Rodriguez Constructions, Inc., Miami, Ariz., to provide housing rehabilitation services to a single-family home in Payson. The work is through the Gila County Community Services Division Housing Services. Malissa Buzan told the board the home belongs to a family with disabilities and the work is to be completed by June 30, 2017.